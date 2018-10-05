History, heritage, innovation at AF Ball



Brig. Gen. Craig Baker, 12th Air Force vice commander, and Airman 1st Class Philip, the youngest Airman in attendance, cut the 71st Air Force birthday cake at the 2018 Las Vegas Air Force Ball, Sept. 15. It is tradition for the highest ranking and youngest Airmen to cut the ceremonial cake at formal Air Force events.





Brig. Gen. Craig Baker, 12th Air Force vice commander, gives a speech about innovation, persistence and honor at the 2018 Las Vegas Air Force Ball, Sept. 15. His speech included references to the first MQ-1 Predator Remotely Piloted Aircraft to employ a Hellfire missile, as well as the recent medal of honor recipient, Tech. Sgt. John Chapman.



Wayne Newton, singer, entertainer and military advocate, takes a photo with Erisa Rodriguez, the National Anthem singer at the 2018 Las Vegas Air Force Ball, Sept. 15. Dubbed “Mr. Las Vegas,”Newton has performed countless shows overseas in support of deployed military members during his many years as a singer and entertainer.