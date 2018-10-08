The Bullseye – Nellis


NTTR conducts emergency evacuation exercise

Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver
Nellis AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie

Employees at the Nevada Testing and Training Range building stand outside during a fire drill at Nellis AFB, Nev., Oct 4, 2018. The NTTR is the largest contiguous air and ground space available covering over 2.9 million acres of land.

The Nevada Test and Training Range headquarters personnel performed their annual emergency evacuation exercise Oct. 4 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.
The training is conducted annually through a briefing or an actual exercise.

For this exercise, smoke filled up the building and forced personnel to evacuate. Once evacuated, a designated safety team member simulated having a heart attack.

“Air Force units are required to have trained personnel who can respond and perform CPR and use an Automated External Defibrillator,” said Staff Sgt. Jordan Holmes, NTTR occupational safety team member.

Multiple members from the crowd identified themselves as being CPR certified and were ready to perform life-saving procedures until the safety team told them it was simulated and pulled out a dummy for one of them to work on.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie

Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Cunningham, the Target Flight Chief assigned to the Nevada Training and Testing Range Director of Operations Support, performs CPR on a dummy outside the NTTR building during a fire evacuation drill, Oct. 4, 2018. During the drill, smoke from a smoke machine was used to recreate the most realistic experience to ensure that the employees faced a realistic scenario.

Holmes said the fire evacuation exercise was the perfect time to conduct the CPR training because sudden stressful events sometimes lead to cardiac arrest.

“There are many fire hazards in an administrative work facility,” said Holmes. “From electrical hazards to poor attention to detail, anything can happen and members are required to know the proper response.”

During a fire, the proper response is to rescue anyone in immediate danger, activate the fire alarm, call 911, then evacuate the facility and proceed to the designated meeting point.

“Overall, our people responded the right way,” said Holmes.

For more information on fire safety, visit www.nfpa.org.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie

Employees at the Nevada Training and Testing Range building walk to their rally point after evacuating for a fire drill on Nellis AFB, Nev., Oct 4, 2018. During this drill, the employees in the building practiced their responsiveness to a fire and practiced CPR skills.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Staff. Sgt. Jordan Holmes, Nevada Test and Training Range occupational safety team member, and Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Cunningham, NTTR target shop flight chief, perform CPR on a dummy during a fire drill at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 4, 2018. Air Force units are required to have trained personnel who can perform CPR and use an Automated External Defibrillator.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Smoke fills the hallways of the Nevada Test and Training Range headquarters during a fire drill at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 4, 2018. The emergency evacuation exercise was part of the NTTR’s annual training requirement.



 

