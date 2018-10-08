NTTR conducts emergency evacuation exercise

The Nevada Test and Training Range headquarters personnel performed their annual emergency evacuation exercise Oct. 4 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

The training is conducted annually through a briefing or an actual exercise.

For this exercise, smoke filled up the building and forced personnel to evacuate. Once evacuated, a designated safety team member simulated having a heart attack.

“Air Force units are required to have trained personnel who can respond and perform CPR and use an Automated External Defibrillator,” said Staff Sgt. Jordan Holmes, NTTR occupational safety team member.

Multiple members from the crowd identified themselves as being CPR certified and were ready to perform life-saving procedures until the safety team told them it was simulated and pulled out a dummy for one of them to work on.

Holmes said the fire evacuation exercise was the perfect time to conduct the CPR training because sudden stressful events sometimes lead to cardiac arrest.

“There are many fire hazards in an administrative work facility,” said Holmes. “From electrical hazards to poor attention to detail, anything can happen and members are required to know the proper response.”

During a fire, the proper response is to rescue anyone in immediate danger, activate the fire alarm, call 911, then evacuate the facility and proceed to the designated meeting point.

“Overall, our people responded the right way,” said Holmes.

For more information on fire safety, visit www.nfpa.org.

