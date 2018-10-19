The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

October 19, 2018
 

Creech firefighters conduct live-burn exercise

Senior Airman James Thompson

creech-fire5
Airmen with the 99th Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Protection Flight extinguish a controlled fire during a training exercise Sept. 18, 2018, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. Firefighters must complete two live-burn exercises annually in order to stay current with training requirements.
 
creech-fire4
Airmen with the 99th Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Protection Flight, extinguish a controlled fire during a training exercise Sept. 18, 2018, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. The firefighters completed each exercise in pairs, while being monitored by unit leadership to ensure their safety and that training objectives were met.
 
creech-fire2
Airmen with the 99th Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Protection Flight, enter the live-burn training facility Sept. 18, 2018, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev.
 
Airmen with the 99th Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Protection Flight, prepare to enter the live-burn training facility Sept. 18, 2018, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. creech-fire1



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie

53rd Wing brings future faster with largest LFTE

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie An F-15 Eagle fighter jet takes off from the flightline on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 26, 2018. A Large Force Test Event was performed by the 53rd Test and Evalu...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie

Pilot receives AF Exceptional Aviator Award

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie Lt. Col. Zach Laird, 6th Combat Training Squadron commander, Capt. Eric W. Calvey, an A-10 Weapons Instructor Course instructor assigned to the 6th CTS, and Nicholas B. ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary
150922-F-DB561-001

Her last goodbye

Courtesy photograph The last text sent out from Chelsea Rae Bowen was to her boyfriend. Senior Airman Brianna Bowen believes the text was a blanket text for all those she loved. “The worst part of it all was just thinking abo...
 
Full Story »

 