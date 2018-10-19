Creech firefighters conduct live-burn exercise



Airmen with the 99th Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Protection Flight extinguish a controlled fire during a training exercise Sept. 18, 2018, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. Firefighters must complete two live-burn exercises annually in order to stay current with training requirements.





Airmen with the 99th Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Protection Flight, extinguish a controlled fire during a training exercise Sept. 18, 2018, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. The firefighters completed each exercise in pairs, while being monitored by unit leadership to ensure their safety and that training objectives were met.





