VA begins Saturday drive-through flu shot clinics in Las Vegas valley

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is committed to ensuring enrolled veterans have access to immunizations this flu season.

As such, the healthcare system has begun a series of Saturday drive-through flu shot clinics at its facilities throughout the Las Vegas valley.

Enrolled veterans can visit the following locations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the date indicated to receive their flu immunizations at no cost:

• Oct. 20, Southeast Primary Care Clinic, 1020 S Boulder Hwy., Henderson, NV 89015

• Oct. 27, Northeast Primary Care Clinic, 4461 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104

• Nov. 3, Southwest Primary Care Clinic, 7235 South Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89113

• Nov. 10, North Las Vegas VA Medical Center, 6900 N. Pecos Road, N. Las Vegas NV 89086

In the Las Vegas valley, enrolled veterans can also get their free flu shots during any scheduled appointment or by visiting either the patient aligned care team at their local VA primary care clinic or the Occupational Health Clinic at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center between 8 a.m.

and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In Pahrump and Laughlin, free flu shots are available to enrolled veterans at the Pahrump VA Clinic and MCPO Jesse Dean VA Clinic from noon to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In addition to receiving flu shots at the VA, enrolled veterans can also get Quadrivalent flu vaccinations via a VA partnership with Walgreens through March 31. Veterans using this option should tell their Walgreens health care professional that they are a veteran patient enrolled in the VA health care system, and show their VA ID card, along with a second form of photo ID. For store locations and hours, go to www.Walgreens.com and select Store Locator. (NOTE: Quadrivalent flu shots are the only immunization covered by the VA under this partnership. Veterans who need a high dosage flu vaccination should visit their nearest VA facility.)

“The flu virus spreads through coughing or sneezing and is related to thousands of hospitalizations and deaths every year,” said Dr. Ramu Komanduri, VASNHS chief of staff. “Getting immunized is the single best way people can protect themselves and their loved ones from getting sick.”

For more information, visit https://www.lasvegas.va.gov/news/flushots.asp.