CMSAF shares purpose, pride with Hunter Airmen

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright visited Creech Air Force Base, Nev., for an in-depth look at the Remotely Piloted Aircraft enterprise and the Airmen who ensure the nation’s security.

This was Wright’s first trip to Creech, and he made time to meet with the Airmen who support the persistent, dominant attack and reconnaissance mission.

Wright had the opportunity to tour the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing and base operations, stopping by the 432nd Maintenance Group, 42nd Attack Squadron, 432nd Aircraft Communication Squadron, and the 799th Security Forces Squadron. He also flew a training mission with the 432nd Operations Support Squadron’s MQ-9 flight simulator.

While visiting the units on base, he recognized some of the wing’s superior performers, and expressed the significant impact Creech Airmen have in today’s operational success.

“The 432nd Wing and MQ-9 mission is extremely important to the security of our nation,” Wright said. “This wing supports five combatant commanders. We have young pilots and sensor operators who are doing (amazing) work for our nation. It’s extremely important when it comes to warfighting, prosecuting violent extremist organizations and many other things.”

Wright held a question and answer session with Creech Airmen during a luncheon, discussing changes like the transition to Operational Camouflage Pattern uniforms and opening the floor for constructive input.

“I was truly inspired to meet Chief Wright,” said Tech. Sgt. Krizia, 432nd Wing Staff Agency flight chief. “He provided genuine perspective, answers to hard questions and motivated me to be a better leader for my Airmen.”

Just as Airmen appreciated learning from Wright, Wright was equally impressed when he found how empowered men and women of the 432nd are in their warfighting efforts.

“I’ve been to a lot of places, a lot of bases all across our Air Force and the responsibility and the authority that we levy upon our youngest lieutenants and our youngest Airmen I was able to see today, both in the RPA and the intelligence enterprise, I think is amazing,” said Wright. “I couldn’t be more proud of the Airmen that are here executing this mission and I just want to personally say thank you to all of them.”

