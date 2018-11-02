The Bullseye – Nellis


Disturbed, USO get Creech “Down With Sickness”

Senior Airman Christian Clausen
Creech AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Thompson Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Thompson

John Moyer, Disturbed bassist, performs for Creech Air Force Base Airmen Oct. 23, 2018.

The USO brought heavy-metal band Disturbed to Creech to meet the Airmen behind the Remotely Piloted Aircraft mission and perform the base’s first-ever concert Oct. 23, 2018.

“The music is meant to empower,” said David Draiman, lead vocalist of Disturbed. “It’s meant to strengthen people; it’s meant to strip away fear and to give you the gumption you need to triumph over adversity.”

The band was welcomed to Creech by 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing leadership and then walked through a mission brief, during which the band learned how RPA Airmen integrate in today’s current fight to execute the persistent attack and reconnaissance mission.

Each band member also had the opportunity to fly training missions with the 432nd Operations Support Squadron’s MQ-9 Reaper flight simulator, both as sensor operators and pilots. This allowed Disturbed to see exactly how aircrew leverage extensive loiter time and precision strike capabilities.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Thompson Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Thompson

Disturbed performs for Creech Air Force Base Airmen Oct. 23, 2018.

With simulator experience in the books, Disturbed and USO members met with Airmen for a luncheon and meet and greet where the Airmen took photos with the band and brought in personal items for signing.

The concert took place in a maintenance hangar and Disturbed dove into their performance, with classics and songs from their brand new album. Approximately 700 Airmen, veterans, family and members of team Creech attended.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Thompson Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Thompson

John Moyer, Disturbed bassist, performs for Creech Air Force Base Airmen Oct. 23, 2018.

“It was amazing! Disturbed was actually one of the first bands I listened to when I was six and I was hooked ever since,” said Senior Airman Tanner, 12th Air Force Persistent Attack and Reconnaissance Center weather forecaster. “It feels great that a big band like Disturbed took notice of what we do here at Creech and they think it’s important to show support.”

The USO and Disturbed expressed their gratitude to the wing for not only welcoming the performance, but for their warfighting service to the nation.

“I think that this is an incredibly important part of our Armed Forces,” Draiman said. “What you guys do is an amazing thing, it keeps our troops on the ground safe and is a very integral part of the machine.”
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

Col. James Price, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing vice commander, John Moyer, Disturbed bassist, and Mike Wengren, Disturbed drummer, observe an MQ-1 Predator model at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 23, 2018. Wing leadership greeted the band members before Disturbed and the USO team were walked through a mission brief.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

Disturbed band members take a photo with 432nd Wing/432nd Expeditionary Wing pilots in wing headquarters at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 23, 2018.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Thompson Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Thompson

David Draiman, Disturbed lead vocalist, performs for Creech Air Force Base Airmen Oct. 23, 2018.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Thompson Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Thompson

John Moyer, Disturbed bassist, performs for Creech Air Force Base Airmen Oct. 23, 2018. Disturbed partnered with the USO to perform a concert for Creech Airmen after learning about the wing mission.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

Disturbed performs for Creech Air Force Base Airmen Oct. 23, 2018.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

Disturbed performs for Creech Air Force Base Airmen Oct. 23, 2018.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

Tech. Sgt. Jason, 30th Reconnaissance Squadron flight chief, takes a photo with Disturbed at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Oct.. 23, 2018.



 

