Symposium prepares Nellis, Creech superintendents for success

Approximately 100 squadron superintendents assigned to Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases in Nevada attended the Nellis/Creech Superintendent Symposium Oct. 22 through Oct. 26 on base.

The symposium was a gathering of to current, newly appointed and prospective superintendents looking to gain the knowledge they will need for their positions.

“Within this symposium, we combine a variety of information, networking and real life experiences into different activities for those attending with the hopes of providing them with the tools they need to accomplish their missions as superintendents,” said Master Sgt. Samantha Ward, 19th Weapons Squadron superintendent.

Throughout the symposium, attendees participated in multiple panels, briefings and activities designed to provide them with the essential information, reassurance and shared experiences needed for their superintendent roles.

“Being a superintendent means taking care of Airmen, forming and maintaining good relationships with commanders, and properly integrating the first sergeant on particular issues,” said Ward. “This event will give superintendents different perspectives on how to perform their jobs and why it’s important to do so.”

Lessons learned during the week-long event allowed the superintendents to have a confident understanding of their roles within the units and their obligations to commanders and Airmen.

“Any knowledge that I was able take away from this symposium is extremely beneficial,” said Tech. Sgt. Tonia Griffin, 99th Medical Group staff superintendent. “Gaining perspective from other superintendents about the position, purpose and ways to help Airmen allowed me to have more confidence and understanding. The pieces of the puzzle come together to see the bigger picture.”

Griffin said the part of the symposium she enjoyed most was the commanders panel which gave her and other attendees insight as to what those commanders expected and how to achieve open communication with them.

Along with insight, the numerous activities included throughout the symposium gave participants a chance to condition their skills and gather the information needed to better themselves and their units.

“A superintendent who is more prepared for their job will be able to support the commander accordingly and give out clear guidance and responsibilities to their Airmen and NCOs, which will ultimately have a positive impact on the base as a whole,” said Ward.

