The Bullseye – Nellis


Events

November 2, 2018
 

VASNHS hosting Veterans Day car show, barbecue

Veterans Affairs photograph Veterans Affairs photograph

Veterans stand in line for food at the 2017 Veterans Day Car Show and Barbecue event.

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host its 4th annual Veterans Day Car Show and Barbecue 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 10.

The event will be at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center located at 5900 North Pecos Road in North Las Vegas, and is open to the public.

Activities Include:
• Car Show (Sponsored by Las Vegas Crusin’)
• Free Barbecue (Sponsored by the Masonic Service Association)
• Health & Service Fair (Hosted by the VA)
• Stage Show with live music; Monica Rey, VA’s Band of Brothers and Sin City 4
• Appearances by Count’s Kustoms and Miss Nevada
• A Kids Zone and much more.

For more information, visit www.lasvegas.va.gov.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie

Symposium prepares Nellis, Creech superintendents for success

Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie Master Sgt. Keith A. Thomas, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center Inspector General superintendent of complaints, briefs a room of non-commissioned officers during the Nellis/Creech Su...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News
NellisFP3

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – November 2, 2018

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities Digital Edition – November 2, 2018 Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News Digital Ed...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

CMSAF shares purpose, pride with Hunter Airmen

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, Col. Julian Cheater, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, Col. James Price, 432nd WG/432nd AEW vice comm...
 
Full Story »

 