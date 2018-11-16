Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities – Digital Edition November 16, 2018



Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – November 16, 2018

Click on the link below for a digital copy of this weeks's Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News. Here are some highlights from the Nov. 16, 2018 issue:

Nellis Airman named DoD Senior Fire Officer of the Year: page 1

MQ-9 Reaper display wraps up 2018 season: page 3

Spark Tank prelims at AFWERX-Vegas: page 4

Heisman winner Matt Leinart tours Nellis: page 8



Desert Lightning News Annual Holiday Gift and Greeting Guide

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/tmox/