November 16, 2018
 

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – November 16, 2018

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen
A child smiles after receiving a sticker from 1st Lt. Kory, 15th Attack Squadron pilot, at the Wings Over Homestead Air and Space Show at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., Nov. 3, 2018. Airmen from the 432nd Wing have traveled across the United States for the past two years, bringingthe MQ-9 Reaper to different air shows as part of an information campaign.

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities – Digital Edition November 16, 2018

Click on the link below for a digital copy of this weeks’s Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News. Here are some highlights from the Nov. 16, 2018 issue:

  • Nellis Airman named DoD Senior Fire Officer of the Year: page 1
  • MQ-9 Reaper display wraps up 2018 season: page 3
  • Spark Tank prelims at AFWERX-Vegas: page 4
  • Heisman winner Matt Leinart tours Nellis: page 8

Desert Lightning News Annual Holiday Gift and Greeting Guide

All this and much more in this week's edition of Desert Lightning News!

Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens

Thawing the frozen middle: Creech sparks innovation fire

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens Lt. Col. Kaly, 22nd Attack Squadron director of operations and Spark Cell advocate, writes reasons that Airmen attended the Spark Cell at AFWERX-Las Vegas, Nov. 5, 2018. Th...
 
Local
Air Force photograph by 1st Lt. Scarlett Rodriguez

Reaper draws crowds at Homestead, wraps up 2018 season

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen Capt. Nolan, 6th Reconnaissance Squadron pilot, holds an infant at the Wings Over Homestead Air and Space Show at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., Nov. 4, 2018. The Homes...
 
Commentary

Good things happen when MVPs align

Have you ever wondered, “Why are we doing this?” “What does this have to do with the big picture or overall goal?” “Why is this important?” These concerns, although completely natural, can usually be mitigated by taking the time to understand your Mission, Vision, and Priorities (MVPs) and then working to figure out how what...
 
