The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

November 16, 2018
 

Nellis Airmen perform hot-pit refueling

Airman 1st Class Bryan Guthrie
Nellis AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie

Staff Sgts. James Smith and Guy Hinton, 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Raptor Aircraft Maintenance Unit dedicated crew chiefs, and Senior Airman Johnny Cruz, 57th AMXS Raptor AMU assistant DCC, prepared their gear on the flightline at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 7, 2018. They performed a hot-pit refueling where an aircraft is refueled while still running to get the fighter jet back to the mission faster.

Airmen from the 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron and Raptor Aircraft Maintenance Unit performed a hot-pit refueling at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 7, 2018.

Hot-pit refueling is when an aircraft is refueled while keeping the aircraft running.

This refueling is important because it expedites the process. When there is no in-air refueling option available, landing the aircraft and refueling it while it is still running is the second best option to get that aircraft back to the fight.

The ability to generate more sorties in a shorter amount of time increases a squadron’s combat capability and Air Force more lethality.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie

Senior Airman Johnny Cruz, 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Raptor Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, looks over the fuel line on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 7, 2018. Refueling times can be reduced significantly when the aircraft keeps their engines on.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie

Airman 1st Class Joseph Main, 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, holds a fuel hose on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 7, 2018. This was Main’s first hot-pit refueling after arriving at Nellis around a year ago.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie

Senior Airman Johnny Cruz, 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Raptor Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, watches as a jet gets refueled at Nellis Air Force Base, Nov. 7, 2018. Hot-pit refueling has to be done carefully because the jet is still running while simultaneously being refueled.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie

Airman 1st Class Joseph Main, 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, rolls up wiring underneath this refueling tanker on Neliis Air Force Base, Nov. 7, 2018. Hot-pit refueling is required as annual training for 99th LRS members.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie

Staff Sgt. Guy Hinton, F-22 Raptor fighter jet dedicated crew chief assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, speaks to the pilot of a F-22 Raptor fighter jet on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 5, 2018. The refueling was performed on the 3rd bombing pad due to the dangers of performing a hot-pit refueling.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens

Thawing the frozen middle: Creech sparks innovation fire

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens Lt. Col. Kaly, 22nd Attack Squadron director of operations and Spark Cell advocate, writes reasons that Airmen attended the Spark Cell at AFWERX-Las Vegas, Nov. 5, 2018. Th...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – November 16, 2018

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities – Digital Edition November 16, 2018 Click on the link below for a digital copy of this weeks’s...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by 1st Lt. Scarlett Rodriguez

Reaper draws crowds at Homestead, wraps up 2018 season

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen Capt. Nolan, 6th Reconnaissance Squadron pilot, holds an infant at the Wings Over Homestead Air and Space Show at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., Nov. 4, 2018. The Homes...
 
Full Story »

 