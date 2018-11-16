Nellis Airmen perform hot-pit refueling

Airmen from the 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron and Raptor Aircraft Maintenance Unit performed a hot-pit refueling at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 7, 2018.

Hot-pit refueling is when an aircraft is refueled while keeping the aircraft running.

This refueling is important because it expedites the process. When there is no in-air refueling option available, landing the aircraft and refueling it while it is still running is the second best option to get that aircraft back to the fight.

The ability to generate more sorties in a shorter amount of time increases a squadron’s combat capability and Air Force more lethality.

