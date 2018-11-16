The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

November 16, 2018
 

NLVS, SFS partner for future training

swat-team4
Members from the Northern Las Vegas SWAT team take a picture in front of an F-15 Eagle fighter jet on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 2, 2018. The SWAT team visited to look at a vacant building to possibly perform training in.
 

swat-team3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie

The North Las Vegas SWAT team visits vacant dorms on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 2, 2018. NLVS is looking to use the dorms as a place to train, due to the lack of available buildings in Las Vegas.
 

swat-team1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie

The North Las Vegas SWAT team stands on the flightline at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 2, 2018. This SWAT team was the unit that breached and cleared Stephen Paddock’s home after the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting at Mandalay Bay.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens

Thawing the frozen middle: Creech sparks innovation fire

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens Lt. Col. Kaly, 22nd Attack Squadron director of operations and Spark Cell advocate, writes reasons that Airmen attended the Spark Cell at AFWERX-Las Vegas, Nov. 5, 2018. Th...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – November 16, 2018

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities – Digital Edition November 16, 2018 Click on the link below for a digital copy of this weeks’s...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by 1st Lt. Scarlett Rodriguez

Reaper draws crowds at Homestead, wraps up 2018 season

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen Capt. Nolan, 6th Reconnaissance Squadron pilot, holds an infant at the Wings Over Homestead Air and Space Show at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., Nov. 4, 2018. The Homes...
 
Full Story »

 