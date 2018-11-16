NLVS, SFS partner for future training



Members from the Northern Las Vegas SWAT team take a picture in front of an F-15 Eagle fighter jet on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 2, 2018. The SWAT team visited to look at a vacant building to possibly perform training in.



The North Las Vegas SWAT team visits vacant dorms on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 2, 2018. NLVS is looking to use the dorms as a place to train, due to the lack of available buildings in Las Vegas.



The North Las Vegas SWAT team stands on the flightline at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 2, 2018. This SWAT team was the unit that breached and cleared Stephen Paddock’s home after the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting at Mandalay Bay.