Airmen shine during VGK Military Appreciation Game

Staff Sgt. Isiah King, protocol specialist assigned to the United States Air Force Warfare Center, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., sings the National Anthem prior to the military appreciation hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks at the T-Mobile Arena, Nov. 14, 2018. The Knights commemorated military appreciation night with special camouflage jerseys that they wore during pregame warm-ups.



A ceremonial puck drop was held during the military appreciation hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks at the T-Mobile Arena, Nov. 14, 2018. The puck drop was done by a local Pearl Harbor survivor, Ed Hall.