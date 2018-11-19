The Bullseye – Nellis


Sports

November 19, 2018
 

Airmen shine during VGK Military Appreciation Game

nellis-game1

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Staff Sgt. Isiah King, protocol specialist assigned to the United States Air Force Warfare Center, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., sings the National Anthem prior to the military appreciation hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks at the T-Mobile Arena, Nov. 14, 2018. Along with the National Anthem singer being assigned to Nellis AFB, a combat rescue officer and pararescueman repelled from the rafters to deliver the game puck.
 

nellis-game2

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Staff Sgt. Isiah King, protocol specialist assigned to the United States Warfare Center, holds a microphone before singing the National Anthem during the military appreciation hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks at the T-Mobile Arena, Nov. 14, 2018.The Knights commemorated military appreciation night with special camouflage jerseys that they wore during pregame.
 

nellis-game3

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Capt. Cameron Rochelle, combat rescue officer assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron, and Master Sgt. Shane Brickey, pararescueman assigned to the 88th Test and Evaluation Squadron, repel from the rafters of the T-Mobile Arena during a site survey at the T-Mobile Arena, Nov. 13, 2018. The puck was being carried by Brickey, who handed it off be for the ceremonial puck drop portion of the pregame festivities.
 

nellis-game4

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Capt. Cameron Rochelle, Combat Rescue Officer assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron, and Master Sgt. Shane Brickey, Pararescueman assigned to the 88th Test and Evaluation Squadron, repel from the rafters of the T-Mobile Arena to deliver the game puck during the military appreciation hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks at the T-Mobile Arena, Nov. 14, 2018. The puck was being carried by Brickey, who handed it off be for the ceremonial puck drop portion of the pregame festivities.
 

nellis-game5

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Staff Sgt. Isiah King, protocol specialist assigned to the United States Air Force Warfare Center, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., sings the National Anthem prior to the military appreciation hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks at the T-Mobile Arena, Nov. 14, 2018. The Knights commemorated military appreciation night with special camouflage jerseys that they wore during pregame warm-ups.
 

nellis-game6

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Capt. Cameron Rochelle, Combat Rescue Officer assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron, and Master Sgt. Shane Brickey, Pararescueman assigned to the 88th Test and Evaluation Squadron, repel from the rafters of the T-Mobile Arena to deliver the game puck during the military appreciation hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks at the T-Mobile Arena, Nov. 14, 2018. The puck was being carried by Brickey, who handed it off be for the ceremonial puck drop portion of the pregame festivities.
 

nellis-game7

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Capt. Cameron Rochelle, Combat Rescue Officer assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron, and Master Sgt. Shane Brickey, Pararescueman assigned to the 88th Test and Evaluation Squadron, delivers the game puck for the military appreciation hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks at the T-Mobile Arena, Nov. 14, 2018. The puck was delivered for a ceremonial drop by a Pearl Harbor veteran.
 

nellis-game8

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

A ceremonial puck drop was held during the military appreciation hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks at the T-Mobile Arena, Nov. 14, 2018. The puck drop was done by a local Pearl Harbor survivor, Ed Hall.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens

Thawing the frozen middle: Creech sparks innovation fire

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens Lt. Col. Kaly, 22nd Attack Squadron director of operations and Spark Cell advocate, writes reasons that Airmen attended the Spark Cell at AFWERX-Las Vegas, Nov. 5, 2018. Th...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – November 16, 2018

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities – Digital Edition November 16, 2018 Click on the link below for a digital copy of this weeks’s...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by 1st Lt. Scarlett Rodriguez

Reaper draws crowds at Homestead, wraps up 2018 season

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen Capt. Nolan, 6th Reconnaissance Squadron pilot, holds an infant at the Wings Over Homestead Air and Space Show at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., Nov. 4, 2018. The Homes...
 
Full Story »

 