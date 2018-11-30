The Bullseye – Nellis


News

November 30, 2018
 

Desert Lighting News Digital Edition – November 30, 2018

retirement5
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition - November 30, 2018
Desert Lighting News Digital Edition – November 30, 2018

Click on the link below for a digital copy of this weeks’s Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News. Here are some highlights from the Nov. 30, 2018 issue:

  • Zion climber visits 66th Rescue Squadron after harrowing rescue – page 1
  • AFWERX Spark Cell: Creech sparks innovation fire – page 3
  • AFWERX Fixed Wing Helmet challenge brings innovators together – page 4
  • Military Working Dog Kiara wags her way to retirement – pages 6 & 8
  • Gunsmoke returns to Nellis, with a twist – pages 10 & 11

All this and much more in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Pick up a copy of the paper at our usual distribution points on base and in surrounding communities this weekend, and “Like” our page for daily updates on news coming out of Nellis and Creech AFBs, as well as other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It is our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/gkgk/



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Climber visits 66th RQS after harrowing rescue

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver Spencer Cottam tries on a tactical vest in the 823rd Maintenance Squadron hangar at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 16, 2018. Having taken part in multiple rescues as ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Out front: Growing beyond your comfort zone

I joined the Air Force more than 17 years ago. Things have changed since then — my own personality being one of them. Today, I consider myself outgoing, extroverted and comfortable speaking in front of a large audience, or easily able to strike up conversation with people I have never met before. However, that wasn’t...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Take pride in being an Airman

I’ve had the pleasure of working with great Airmen during my career, and nothing makes me more proud than to work beside them. Although I’ve moved to different places and met different people, the ones I remember were the Airmen who took pride in themselves and their work. They gave their best no matter how...
 
Full Story »

 