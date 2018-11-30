MWD Kiara wags her way to retirement

Kiara, 799th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog, stands before Maj. Kenneth, 799th SFS commander, who recounted key moments throughout her years of service during her retirement ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 15, 2018. MWD teams play a vital role in the defense of local and global operations.



Kiara, 799th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog, sits with her last handler, Senior Airman Kannyd, 799th SFS MWD handler, during her retirement ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 15, 2018. Kiara is retiring due to medical reasons, but MWDs can also retire from age, injury or loss of interest.



Kiara, 799th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog, performs her last bite with Lt. Col. Kenneth, 432nd Aircraft Communications Maintenance Squadron commander, during her retirement ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 15, 2018. Kiara was a Department of Defense certified Patrol and detection dog for the U.S. Air Force.



Creech Air Force Base leadership laugh as Kiara, 799th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog, performs her last bite during her retirement ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 15, 2018. Kiara began her MWD career in 2009. Three assignments, nine years and 10 handlers later, she is retiring from her time as a U.S. Air Force MWD.



Kiara, 799th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog, receives a bone from Tech. Sgt. Christine, 799th SFS kennel master, on behalf of Kiara’s MWD unit during her retirement ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 15, 2018. Due to the strict MWD diet, the dogs do not receive treats such as the bone Kiara was presented with upon her separation from the service.