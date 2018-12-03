Nellis opens new, improved veterinary treatment facility

A new veterinary treatment facility opened Nov. 14 on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

The facility is double in size from the previous building and has improved equipment to treat more than a dozen military working dogs between Nellis and Creech as well as service members’ animals.

The Air Force Medical Service reduced the carbon footprint by utilizing a pre-existing building on base. The facility’s 3,600 square feet incorporates a new digital x-ray, an additional procedure room, piped medical gas and back-up power for the surgical suit.

The Army Veterinary Corps technicians and staff take care of Nellis and Creech’s MWD to make sure that the bases are well defended.