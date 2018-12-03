The Bullseye – Nellis


December 3, 2018
 

Nellis opens new, improved veterinary treatment facility

Airman 1st Class Bryan Guthrie
Nellis AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie

Base leadership, distinguished visitors and veterinary treatment facility staff cut the ribbon to signify the opening of the facility on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 14, 2018. The new facility is 3,600 square feet, which is twice the size of the previous facility.

A new veterinary treatment facility opened Nov. 14 on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

The facility is double in size from the previous building and has improved equipment to treat more than a dozen military working dogs between Nellis and Creech as well as service members’ animals.

The Air Force Medical Service reduced the carbon footprint by utilizing a pre-existing building on base. The facility’s 3,600 square feet incorporates a new digital x-ray, an additional procedure room, piped medical gas and back-up power for the surgical suit.

The Army Veterinary Corps technicians and staff take care of Nellis and Creech’s MWD to make sure that the bases are well defended.



 

