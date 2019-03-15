RPA Airmen strengthen relationships at Australia air show

Airmen with the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing travelled to the Australian International Airshow in Geelong, Victoria, Australia, to display the MQ-9 Reaper for the Australian and international crowds, Feb. 26-March 3, 2019.

Reaper crews have made their way across the United States to attend air shows such as this one, but this is their first time in the Pacific Air Forces Command area of responsibility and Australia.

In line with the focus of strengthening the relationship between the Australian Defense Force and United States Military, the U.S. Air Force and Creech Airmen brought the Remotely Piloted Aircraft to be displayed during this airpower demonstration.

“A key part of events like these,” explained Gen. C.Q. Brown, Jr. PACAF commander, “… is the relationships that we build with our partners here in the region, the opportunities to sit down and talk to them and the opportunities to see the capabilities the United States Air Force brings, but also to see the capabilities our partners bring.”

Over the week, the crews met with many of the air show’s more than 200,000 visitors and aviation fans.

“The MQ-9 is a very interesting plane,” said Airman 1st Class Christian, 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft armament technician. “It’s remotely piloted, so there’s no pilot inside of it, and to have it introduced to the rest of the world … it’s just great being able to share that with different people in different cultures to let them know we’re here for them.”

The MQ-9 has proven to be a popular attraction due to its unique capabilities and the team’s mission of persistent attack and reconnaissance.

“I was very surprised by how many people showed interest in our aircraft,” Christian expanded.

Displaying the aircraft that changed the face of warfare for the Australian International Airshow is not only an opportunity to help RPA Airmen explain their role in national security, but also provides the chance for the U.S. Air Force to show their support for our coalition partners in the Indo-pacific region.

Though this was the first air show MQ-9 crews have attended this year, the Reaper and its team are scheduled to appear at many more throughout the season.

