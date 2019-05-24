Maintainers prepare for Gunsmoke

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bailee A. Darbasie

Airman 1st Class Bonifacio Garcia, F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet tactical aircraft maintainer assigned to the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Strike Aircraft Maintenance Unit, prepares his aircraft for a Gunsmoke Competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 13, 2019. Nellis’ Gunsmoke is a modified version of the old competition which puts the munitions, maintenance and Weapons School squadrons’ skills to the test through multiple events.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bailee A. Darbasie

Airman 1st Class Bonifacio Garcia, F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet tactical aircraft maintainer assigned to the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Strike Aircraft Maintenance Unit, cleans his aircraft to prepare it for a Gunsmoke Competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 13, 2019. Maintainers take pride in their aircraft and work hard to ensure they’re in great condition. A clean aircraft is a way for maintainers to score points for their squadron throughout the competition.

