Airman 1st Class Bonifacio Garcia, F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet tactical aircraft maintainer assigned to the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Strike Aircraft Maintenance Unit, prepares his aircraft for a Gunsmoke Competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 13, 2019. Nellis’ Gunsmoke is a modified version of the old competition which puts the munitions, maintenance and Weapons School squadrons’ skills to the test through multiple events.
Airman 1st Class Bonifacio Garcia, F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet tactical aircraft maintainer assigned to the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Strike Aircraft Maintenance Unit, cleans his aircraft to prepare it for a Gunsmoke Competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 13, 2019. Maintainers take pride in their aircraft and work hard to ensure they’re in great condition. A clean aircraft is a way for maintainers to score points for their squadron throughout the competition.
Maintainers prepare for Gunsmoke
