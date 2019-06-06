Commander of Air Force Warfare Center relieved of command

The commander of the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center at Nellis Air Force Base in southern Nevada has been relieved of his command due to what the service called “an alleged unprofessional relationship.”

The Air Combat Command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia, announced in a statement June 5 that its commander, Gen. Mike Holmes, relieved Maj. Gen. Peter Gersten from his command of the Warfare Center on June 2.

The statement said Brig. Gen. David Snoddy, has assumed command of the Warfare Center until its incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Charles Corcoran, takes command in July.

Gersten is a 1989 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy. According to his official biography, he is a command pilot with more than 2,800 hours of flight time in the F-16, MQ-1, MQ-9 and RQ-170. In 1998, he was a distinguished graduate from the U.S. Air Force Fighter Weapons School, also at Nellis.

He assumed command of the Warfare Center in July 2017. During his career, he also served as commander of the 432nd Wing and 432nd Air Expeditionary Wing at Creech Air Force Base, Nev.

Nellis’ website describes the Warfare Center as a training and testing program with units at Nellis and multiple other installations and approximately 11,000 uniformed and civilian personnel. AP