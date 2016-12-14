High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


December 14, 2016
 

Ironhorse recognition

ironhorse-recognition1

Army photograph by Sgt. David Edge

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major Michael Williams, senior enlisted advisor, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, accompanied by his wife Sharla, says thank you to the more than 20 volunteers that received certificates of appreciation during 1st Sqdn, 11th ACR, Volunteer Recognition Ceremony, Dec 7, 2016.
 

ironhorse-recognition2

Army photograph by Sgt. David Edge

Lt. Col. Christopher Danbeck and Command Sgt. Major Michael Williams, command team, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment pose for a picture with the more than 20 volunteers that received certificates of appreciation during 1st Sqdn, 11th ACR, Volunteer Recognition Ceremony, Dec 7, 2016.



 

Army
Army photograph

The top 10 Army modernization efforts of 2016

Army photograph The Improved Turbine Engine Program will eventually replace the existing General Electric T700-GE-701C/D engines that now power AH-64 Apache like this one and UH-60 Black Hawk aircraft. Supporting the fight arou...
 
Local
hdw-uniform5

New issue facility opened at Fort Irwin

The Logistics Readiness Center has opened a new Central Issue Facility, during a ribbon cutting here, Dec. 16. The new facility will help reduce wait times during the issuing of uniforms and gear. “At our previous building, w...
 
Health & Safety
Army photograph by Sgt. Timothy R. Koster

The science behind why you should stop chugging so many energy drinks

Army photograph by SFC JB Jaso Spec. Kyle Lauth, assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, sips an energy drink before a dismounted patrol through the Hussainiyah town of the Istaqlal Qada district north...
 
