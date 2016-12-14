Ironhorse recognition

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major Michael Williams, senior enlisted advisor, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, accompanied by his wife Sharla, says thank you to the more than 20 volunteers that received certificates of appreciation during 1st Sqdn, 11th ACR, Volunteer Recognition Ceremony, Dec 7, 2016.



Lt. Col. Christopher Danbeck and Command Sgt. Major Michael Williams, command team, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment pose for a picture with the more than 20 volunteers that received certificates of appreciation during 1st Sqdn, 11th ACR, Volunteer Recognition Ceremony, Dec 7, 2016.