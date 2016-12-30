High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Local

December 30, 2016
 

Pins were flying!

Jason Miller
Fort Irwin, Calif.

hdw-bowling1
United States Army Soldiers and families took advantage of the newly renovated Desert Winds Bowling Center, during a soft opening at Fort Irwin, Dec. 15.

After a 13-month renovation closure, the facility will be open for bowling during opportunity leave Wednesday through Sunday.

During the holiday break the snack bar will remain closed. However, in January you can look forward to traditional bowling center delights, such as nachos, pizza, hamburgers and onion rings.

“Being closed for 13 months is a long time,” said Brian Johnson, bowling manager. “Everybody has missed bowling and having a soft opening gives everyone an opportunity to see what we’ve done.

“It gives the Soldiers and families something to do over opportunity leave,” he said.

The Fort Irwin Family, Morale and Recreation directorate will be posting opportunity leave business hours for the bowling center at https://www.facebook.com/FortIrwinFMWR/ when available..

hdw-bowling3

