Senior leaders visit Fort Irwin hospital project



Cheree Peterson, director of programs, USACE South Pacific Division, and the senior executive project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Irwin Weed Army Hospital replacement construction project, hosted the project’s Senior Executive Review Group quarterly briefing at Fort Irwin Dec. 1. Peterson also met with the senior project management team headed by Los Angeles District Commander Col. Kirk Gibbs and representatives from the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Irwin, U.S. Army Medical Command, U.S. Army Health Facility Planning Agency, RLF Engineering and Turner Construction Company.





Crews from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District’s hospital construction sub-contractor, All Star Asphalt, Corona, California, are smoothing the surface with a Texas Screed while placing more than 250 cubic yards of concrete in the main parking lot of the new Weed Army Hospital construction project at Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 30. The construction phase is scheduled to be completed by May 2017 with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for July 2017.





Maj. Jefferey Beeman, project program manager (left) and Cheree Peterson, director of programs, U.S. Army Corps Engineers South Pacific Division, and the senior executive project manager for the Fort Irwin Weed Army Hospital replacement construction project (right) observe on-going construction activities from the hospital command suite patio at the new Weed Army Community Hospital construction project, Fort Irwin and The National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif. Peterson hosted the project’s Senior Executive Review Group quarterly briefing here Dec. 1.





Exterior south side of the Fort Irwin Weed Army Community Hospital taken Nov 22. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District is constructing the new hospital project that consists of a 216,000 square foot hospital facility which will provide Soldier and family patient care, emergency medicine, and a wide variety of clinical support. Additionally, the project includes a 9,000-square-foot renovation of the Mary E. Walker Center and construction of a helipad, ambulance shelter, and central utilities plant. The facility stands to be LEED Platinum, net-zero, carbon-neutral hospital that will generate all of its energy needs from solar power and renewable energy systems. The project is more than 80 percent complete and reached a new construction milestone with the connection of power from the local utilities provider to the project site.





Construction of the new Fort Irwin Weed Army Community Hospital at Fort Irwin, Calif., is more than 80 precent completed. A 7.6 acre photovoltaic (PV) array and a solar thermal array, will generate 2.4 megawatts of power and the solar thermal array will provide a majority of the hot water the hospital requires.

