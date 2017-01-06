Back to Work

Fort Irwin, CA – After a well-deserved break for the holiday season, the National Training Center and Fort Irwin is getting ready to host 1st Stryker Brigade Combat, Team 25th Infantry Division for rotation 17-03. Elements of the 1st SBCT started arriving over a week ago, most of the unit’s personnel and equipment will be at the NTC by this weekend. After spending next week in preparation for their 14-day rotation, they will roll out to the box on January 13th and face off against the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment.