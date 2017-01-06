Back to Work

Fort Irwin, CA – After a well-deserved break for the holiday season, the National Training Center and Fort Irwin is getting ready to host 1st Stryker Brigade Combat, Team 25th Infantry Division for rotation 17-03. Elements of the 1st SBCT started arriving over a week ago, most of the unit’s personnel and equipment will be at the NTC by this weekend. After spending next week in preparation for their 14-day rotation, they will roll out to the box on January 13th and face off against the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment.
All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.