January 6, 2017
 

Back to Work

7

Fort Irwin, CA – After a well-deserved break for the holiday season, the National Training Center and Fort Irwin is getting ready to host 1st Stryker Brigade Combat, Team 25th Infantry Division for rotation 17-03. Elements of the 1st SBCT started arriving over a week ago, most of the unit’s personnel and equipment will be at the NTC by this weekend. After spending next week in preparation for their 14-day rotation, they will roll out to the box on January 13th and face off against the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment.



 

Local
6

Digging the Past

Fort Irwin, CA – 10,000 years ago, the High Mojave Desert was home to Native Americans of several tribes. The ancient Mojave Desert was a much different place, it’s believed that the area was much less arid; with much m...
 
Local
5

Santa Sighted!

FORT IRWIN, Calif. – There was no shortage of opportunities for children of all ages to see the famous duo, Mr. and Mrs. Santa Clause, and their elves to make their holiday wishes, here, during the month of December. From the...
 
Local
4

New Central Issue Facility Opens

The Fort Irwin Central Issue Facility has moved locations with more modern conveniences and is now open for business after a ribbon cutting here, Dec. 16. The new facility operated under the Logistics Readiness Center provides ...
 
