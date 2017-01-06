High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Army

January 6, 2017
 

Focusing On Mental Toughness

Story/Photo by Jason Miller
(NTC/Fort Irwin PAO)
United Sates Army Soldiers and civilians completed a 10 day Master Resilience Training (MRT) with intention to share their newly developed skills with their respective units here, Dec. 9.

The thirty participants were immersed in techniques to help boost their mental strength, giving them tactics to bounce back from adversity.

“It’s really important to focus on a Soldiers personal fitness, but also their holistic health,” said Sgt. Priscilla Valencia, student, National Training Center, Operations “We want to give the Army our fittest Solders to meet the physical demands of war, but also want to address their mental state to keep them in the fight.”

The course, which is part of the Comprehensive Soldier and Family Fitness, CSF2, program, is designed to build resilience and enhance the performance of those who serve by equipping them with skills to thrive throughout Army life while meeting a wide range of operational demands.

“When students first attend class they have an understanding of what resiliency is, but after the training they are more informed and can now take that knowledge back to their Soldiers and even indicate what Soldiers may need resiliency training,” said Edwin Lavant, (MRT) training center manager.

The graduates can now conduct resiliency training at the unit level and serve as commander’s advisers for resilience training. The classes are conducted each quarter at a newly renovated building, which will have a ribbon cutting early 2017



 

