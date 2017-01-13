MLK celebration held at Fort Irwin

The 2017 Fort Irwin Martin Luther King celebration took place recently.

With the theme, “Remember! Celebrate! Act! A day On, Not A Day Off,” the event featured guest speaker Dr. Julian Earls and was hosted by The Fort Irwin EO/EEO office, Fort Irwin MEDDAC, Weed Army Medical Center, and the Mary Walker Clinic.

Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday is honored on the third Monday in January, which, this year, falls on Jan. 16. President Ronald Reagan signed the holiday into law in 1983, and it was first observed three years later.

Attendees were thanked “for attending and honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Day celebration here at Fort Irwin.”

If anyone has any questions about the EO/EEO office, contact the Fort Irwin office at 760-380-4963 or 760-380-7339.