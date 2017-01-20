High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Local

January 20, 2017
 

Battle for Razish

fort-irwin1

Army photograph by Austin Anyzeski

A Soldier from Assassin Troop, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment positions himself to provide better support during the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division’s attack on the city of Razish during Rotation 17-03 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 17, 2017.
 

fort-irwin2

Army photograph by Austin Anyzeski

A Soldier from Assassin Troop, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment suppresses the advancing units from the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division during their assault on the city Razish during Rotation 17-03 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 17, 2017.
 

fort-irwin3

Army photograph by Austin Anyzeski

A Soldier from Assassin Troop, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment provides cover for his squad in the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division’s assault on the city of Razish, during Rotation 17-03 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 17, 2017.
 

fort-irwin4

Army photograph by Austin Anyzeski

Soldiers from Assassin Troop, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment defend a building during the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division’s initial assault on the city of Razish during Rotation 17-03 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 17, 2017.
 

fort-irwin5

Army photograph by Austin Anyzeski

A Soldier from Assassin Troop, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment scans the streets for advancing troops from the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division during Rotation 17-03 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 17, 2017.
 

fort-irwin6

Army photograph by Sgt. David Edge

A Soldier from Assassin Troop, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment prepares to defend the objective against the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division’s troops as they assault the city of Razish in the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., during Rotation 17-03, Jan. 17, 2017.
 

fort-irwin7

Army photograph by Sgt. David Edge

A Soldier assigned to Assassin Troop, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, provides suppressing fire against elements of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Fort Wainwright, Alaska as they penetrate the perimeter of the city of Razish in the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., during Rotation 17-03, Jan. 17, 2017.
 

fort-irwin8

Army photograph by Sgt. David Edge

A leader assigned to Assassin Troop, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, communicates the enemy situation to higher headquarters during the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division assault on the National Training Center city of Razish, during Rotation 17-03, Jan. 17, 2017.
 

fort-irwin9

Army photograph by Sgt. David Edge

A Soldier assigned to Assassin Troop, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, defends the objective against the aggressing 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Fort Wainwright, Alaska during National Training Center Rotation 17-03, Jan. 17, 2017.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of High Desert Warrior click here:

High Desert Warrior

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of High Desert Warrior by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Army
Army photograph by John Martinez

Fanning, Murphy send farewell message to the force

Army photograph by John Martinez Under Secretary of the Army Patrick Murphy, right, and Secretary of the Army Eric Fanning, travel to the Army vs Air Force football game on Nov. 4, 2016. To the Soldiers, Civilians, and Families...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Army
Army photograph by Sgt. Jose A. Torres Jr.

Social media could be powerful suicide prevention tool, Army secretary says

Army photograph by Sgt. Jose A. Torres Jr. Secretary of the Army Eric Fanning speaks during the Symposium on Suicide Prevention and Social Media in the Pentagon Jan. 18, 2017. As an Army officer in Iraq, Daniel Feehan relied on...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Army
Army photograph by Jhi Scott

Army flies ‘hoverbike’ prototype

The Army Research Laboratory and industry partners demonstrated the flying capabilities of a unique rectangular-shaped quadcopter during a visit from Department of Defense officials Jan. 10. Dr. William Roper, director of the S...
 
Full Story »

 