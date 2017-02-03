Tax Season is Here

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — United States Army Garrison command cut the ribbon marking the opening of the Tax Center on Jan. 24.

U.S. Army Soldiers completed more than 120 hours of training with the IRS and California Franchise Tax Board to provide a free tax preparation service to the community. Capt. Cadence Tuttle, Staff Judge Advocate, OIC of the tax center, wanted to remind Soldiers, “The service provided at the tax center is free and this year they will provide a satellite service so units can request tax services to be done at their unit.”

Another advantage of the Tax Center is, professionals like Joe Acfalle, a civilian tax specialist who has been working with Army tax services for over a decade. Acfalle greatest contribution to the Tax Center, “Is tax planning services, it helps with regards to future use of finances and how they (soldiers) can best plan and what tax laws is available to them that will maximize their return,” said Acfalle.

Acfalle continued, “Paid preparers may not completely understand the military law, or tax laws, that is dedicated specifically for the military, like residency”. Active duty soldiers, their families, retirees, and anyone who are on orders for 30 days or more, to include reservist, should consider all these factors when deciding services to use to prepare their taxes.

Last year the Tax Center processed $1.97 million in tax returns and saved the clients $209,117 in tax preparation fees. The Tax Center hours of operation are 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and some Saturdays and federal holidays to accommodate the rotational schedule. For more information, call 760-380-3604.