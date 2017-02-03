High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Local

February 3, 2017
 

Tax Season is Here

Story/Photo by Jo Garrison
Public Affairs Office
4
From Left: Sgt. Isaac Jannai, MEDDAC, Pfc. Eric Freeman, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Regimental Support Squadron, SFC. James Smith, 916 Support Brigade, 2nd Battalion, CPT. Cadence Tuttle, Staff Judge Advocate, Joe Acfalle, Tax Specialist, and Spc. Veronica Ibarra, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Regimental Support Squadron

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — United States Army Garrison command cut the ribbon marking the opening of the Tax Center on Jan. 24.

U.S. Army Soldiers completed more than 120 hours of training with the IRS and California Franchise Tax Board to provide a free tax preparation service to the community.  Capt. Cadence Tuttle, Staff Judge Advocate, OIC of the tax center, wanted to remind Soldiers, “The service provided at the tax center is free and this year they will provide a satellite service so units can request tax services to be done at their unit.”

Another advantage of the Tax Center is, professionals like Joe Acfalle, a civilian tax specialist who has been working with Army tax services for over a decade.  Acfalle greatest contribution to the Tax Center, “Is tax planning services, it helps with regards to future use of finances and how they (soldiers) can best plan and what tax laws is available to them that will maximize their return,” said Acfalle.

Acfalle continued, “Paid preparers may not completely understand the military law, or tax laws, that is dedicated specifically for the military, like residency”.  Active duty soldiers, their families, retirees, and anyone who are on orders for 30 days or more, to include reservist, should consider all these factors when deciding services to use to prepare their taxes.

Last year the Tax Center processed $1.97 million in tax returns and saved the clients $209,117 in tax preparation fees.  The Tax Center hours of operation are 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and some Saturdays and federal holidays to accommodate the rotational schedule.  For more information, call 760-380-3604.



 

