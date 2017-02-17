High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Local

February 17, 2017
 

Coffee with a cop

Jason Miller
Fort Irwin/NTC Public Affairs
Army photograph by Jason Miller Army photograph by Jason Miller

Left to right: Johnathan Drake, police officer, McGruff the Crime Dog, Mike Gardner police officer, and Wayne Stickels, police officer, during the community event “Coffee with a Cop.”

The Directorate of Emergency Services held a community outreach event Feb. 1 at Fort Irwin to connect with Soldiers, families and the children of the Fort Irwin community.

The event, dubbed “Coffee with a Cop,” is a quarterly event and allows the community, in a relaxed atmosphere, to meet local police officers and emergency services personnel. The event gave community members a one-on-one opportunity to make comments and raise concerns directly to law enforcement.

“Our goal is to just be here for the community so they can come out and talk with us,” said 1st lt. Jacqueline Marks, MP Platoon Leader. “It’s an opportunity for us to get out and see the community and if they have any concerns, we’re here for them.”

McGruff the Crime Dog met with children, while the local police handed out stickers that resembled police badges. The even took place inside Burger King, but DES staff has future plans to conduct the event in one of the parks during warmer months.

Director of Emergency Services, Lt. Col. Brad Fisher, said community issues often go unreported.

“Sometimes, people think they are wasting our time,” said Fisher. “I tell people always call even if it’s something small. If everybody calls when they see something that doesn’t look right, we can begin to establish patterns and, with those patterns, we can narrow down a suspect.”

Fisher encouraged the community to report anything from missing street signs to damaged roadways or sidewalks. Even though it may not be criminal in nature, they can get the issue or concerns to the right people.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of High Desert Warrior click here:

High Desert Warrior

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of High Desert Warrior by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Army
Army photograph by Master Sgt. Crista Mary Mack

Command Sgt. Maj. Davenport cites ‘revolutionary changes’ for NCOs

Army photograph by Master Sgt. Crista Mary Mack Command Sgt. Maj. David Davenport, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command command sergeant major, shared some innovative changes to the U.S. Army’s noncommissioned officers...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Army
army-childcare2

Child care delays, unemployed spouses still major concerns, Dailey tells Congress

Army photograph by Sean Kimmons Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel Dailey speaks about the Army’s child care backlog while he testifies in front of the Senate Armed Forces Committee’s personnel subcommittee on Capitol Hil...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Army
Army photograph by Sgt. Jose A. Torres Jr.

Networked mission command requires ‘seamless framework,’ say Army leaders

Army photograph by Sgt. Jose A. Torres Jr. Lt. Gen. Michael D. Lundy, commanding general, Combined Arms Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, speaks to audience members attending the Association of the United States Army Institute ...
 
Full Story »

 