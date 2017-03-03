Garrison Exceptional Member (GEM)

FORT IRWIN, Calif.- Hidden in a community of over 20,000 people is a rare individual who donates her time to the community in more ways than others. Loretta Sponsler, local author of Goodnight Campsite, spends her days devoted to not only her family but to all the children, here.

Sponsler is devoted to promoting reading throughout the community. During the summer, she did a “camping-themed” story-time at the post library, complete with camping books and children’s craft. During the winter holidays, she held story-time at the Post Exchange, in conjunction with their Handmade for the Holidays event.

She recently participated in Read Across America Week, reading her book to students at Tiefort View Intermediate School and Lewis Elementary School. When asked what are the most common questions asked about being an author from the children, Sponsler stated, “the kids were full of questions about what inspired me, how long it took to write and publish the book, and whether I was writing more.” She then joked that, “the kids seemed a bit disappointed that I had not made a million dollars, but I explained that some authors are best sellers and make good money being a writer. I’m still working on it.”

In June of 2016, Sponsler’ book “Goodnight, Campsite” won first place in the Outdoor Recreation category of the Purple Dragonfly Book Awards, which recognizes excellence in children’s literature. You can find “Goodnight, Campsite” at the Fort Irwin Public Library, Amazon.com, CreateSpace.com, Kindle, and other retail outlets.