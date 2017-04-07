High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Local

April 7, 2017
 

Community Calendar

April Middle School and Teen Center Events:

April 7 Youth Fun/Teen Choice

April 8 Fine Art

April 14 Youth Fun/Teen Choice

April 14  Easter Egg Hunt

April 15 Spring Fling Activities

April 15 Fine Art

April 19 Middle School News

April 21 Youth Fun/Teen Choice

April 22 Fine Art

April 26 Dodgeball Tournament

April 28 Youth Fun/Teen Choice

April 29 Fine Art

At The Movies

April 7

7 p.m. Smurfs:
The Lost Village (PG)

April 8

7 p.m. Smurfs:
The Lost Village (PG)

April 9

7 p.m.  Smurfs:
The Lost Village (PG)

April 15

4 p.m.  Smurfs:
The Lost Village (PG)

7 p.m. Rock Dog (PG)

April 16

7 p.m. Beauty and
the Beast (PG-13)

April 22

4 p.m. The Lego Batman Movie (PG)

7 p.m. The Shack  (PG)



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of High Desert Warrior click here:

High Desert Warrior

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of High Desert Warrior by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Army
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. JD Sacharok, Operations Group, National Training Center)

Army CID extends opportunity for commissioned officers from any MOS to become warrant officer special agents

QUANTICO, Va. — On the heels of 15 officers recently resigning their commission to transition into the warrant officer ranks as a U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) special agent, the Army has extended the applica...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
8

Doctor Glassey, Drumstick teach community about animals, safety

FORT IRWIN Calif. — It’s hard to say who is more of a Fort Irwin icon, Dr. Glassey or his owl Drumstick. “I got Drumstick 28 years ago. He had been hit by a car and needed to have his wing amputated,” said Dr. Michael G...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
7

Beginning of a tradition

Every morning, hundreds of Fort Irwin community members drive past the famous “Painted Rocks” that sit just outside of the installations front gate. Most people know that the distinctive unit insignia represents the units t...
 
Full Story »

 