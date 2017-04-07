Community Calendar

April Middle School and Teen Center Events:
April 7 Youth Fun/Teen Choice
April 8 Fine Art
April 14 Youth Fun/Teen Choice
April 14 Easter Egg Hunt
April 15 Spring Fling Activities
April 15 Fine Art
April 19 Middle School News
April 21 Youth Fun/Teen Choice
April 22 Fine Art
April 26 Dodgeball Tournament
April 28 Youth Fun/Teen Choice
April 29 Fine Art
At The Movies
April 7
7 p.m. Smurfs:
The Lost Village (PG)
April 8
7 p.m. Smurfs:
The Lost Village (PG)
April 9
7 p.m. Smurfs:
The Lost Village (PG)
April 15
4 p.m. Smurfs:
The Lost Village (PG)
7 p.m. Rock Dog (PG)
April 16
7 p.m. Beauty and
the Beast (PG-13)
April 22
4 p.m. The Lego Batman Movie (PG)
7 p.m. The Shack (PG)