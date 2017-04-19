Fort Irwins 5th Annual Denim Day Walk

11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Troopers walk in support of Fort Irwin’s 5th Annual Denim Day Walk, promoting awareness of sexual harassment and assault, April 17, 2016. Denim Day is an annual international campaign to promote awareness of sexual assault and harassment, and to empower individuals to intervene in order to eradicate or prevent this behavior. To show support, more than 3000 Fort Irwin Soldiers, family members, and civilians walked in denim jeans and either a teal or unit shirt, as a sign of solidarity in opposition to sexual assault and harassment.



Col. Joseph Clark (left), and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Stunkard (right), command team for the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, walk in support of Fort Irwin's 5th Annual Denim Day through the post's Town Center, April 17, 2017.



The Regimental Horse Detachment, Regimental Support Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, gallops ahead of the Blackhorse Regiment during Fort Irwin's 5th Annual Denim Day Walk through the post's Town Center, April 17, 2017.



Col. Joseph Clark (front left), and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Stunkard (right), command team for the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, led the Blackhorse Regiment in Fort Irwin's 5th Annual Denim Day Walk, April 17, 2017.