High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Local

May 5, 2017
 

Army Emergency Relief Campaign Underway

The Fort Irwin Army Emergency Relief (AER) campaign runs now through 15 May 2017. AER is a private, nonprofit organization that aids Soldiers and Army Families who experience financial emergencies and hardships. Since 1942, AER has assisted more than 3.7 million Soldiers and Family members with more than $1.7 billion in financial support. In 2015, AER processed over 42,000 cases, providing $62.3 million in no-interest loans and grants to Soldiers and their Families. Servicemembers skeptical of the need to donate to AER should consider that AER provides a vital alternative to high-interest payday loans and other financial predators, ultimately increasing the personnel readiness of units and decreasing the workload of unit command teams across the force. Thus far, Fort Irwin Soldiers and Civilians have donated over $50,000 to this year’s AER campaign. Individuals who wish to donate and have not done so already should contact their unit representative or the installation AER coordinator at (760) 380-1943.



 

