Army Chief of Staff visits cyber Soldiers at NTC

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley listens to a briefing from Soldiers of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade during a visit to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., May 9, 2017. The Soldiers, members of the brigade’s Cyber Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA) Support to Corps and Below (CSCB) Team, are conducting CEMA in support of a training rotation by the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, as part of the Army Cyber Command-led CSCB initiative to help the Army define expeditionary cyber capabilities and their integration into maneuver unit planning processes.



Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley talks with Soldiers of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade during a visit to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., May 9, 2017. The Soldiers, members of the brigade’s Cyber Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA) Support to Corps and Below (CSCB) Team, are conducting CEMA in support of a training rotation by the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, as part of the Army Cyber Command-led CSCB initiative to help the Army define expeditionary cyber capabilities and their integration into maneuver unit planning processes.



