U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Edge

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — A Trooper from Killer Troop, 2nd Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, observes the movement of elements of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, during the Blackhorse Regiment’s defense of the Whale Gap in the National Training Center, May 7, 2017. The purpose of this phase of NTC Rotation 17-06, challenged the Dagger Brigade’s ability to conduct a combined arms breach, followed by a deliberate attack against a near-peer opponent.



 

USAG Organizational Day fosters community for garrison employees

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Garrison employees trickled in and out of Jackrabbit Park and Pavilion on the morning of May 18 to participate in the annual USAG Organizational Day. The event kicked off with opening remarks by garrison ...
 
Letter to the Editor:

High Desert Warrior, The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, Kansas, would like to thank the National Training Center and all of the Soldiers, Airmen, Marines, Sailors, and Department of the Army Civilians that assisted with the recent 2nd Brigade, 1ID rotation (17-06).  The professional approach to the development and conduct of a unit’s NTC...
 
The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment’s NCO/Soldier of the 4th Quarter Competition

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment conducted an intense competition in order to determine the Regiment’s most exceptional Non-Commissioned Officer and Soldier for the 4th Quarter, fiscal year 2017, May 1...
 
