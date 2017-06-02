High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


June 2, 2017
 

Fort Irwin remembers Memorial Day

Army photograph

Col. Matthew Moore, National Training Center Chief of Staff address’ attendees at Mountain View Cemetery Memorial Day Service.
 
The singing group “Penny a Kiss” perform an “American Medley” during the Victor Valley Memorial Park Memorial Day Service.
 

Members of American Legion Post 229 fire a rifle salute at the conclusion of the Memorial Day Ceremony at Victor Valley Memorial Park.
 

Soldiers from the 916th Support Brigade stand ready to fire a rifle salute at the Mountain View Cemetery in Barstow.
 

A member of the Victorville Disabled American Veterans salutes during the Memorial Day Service at the Victor Valley Memorial Park.
 

Some of the 21 wreaths presented by various local service groups at the Mountain View Cemetery Memorial Day Service. 



 

USAG Organizational Day fosters community for garrison employees

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Garrison employees trickled in and out of Jackrabbit Park and Pavilion on the morning of May 18 to participate in the annual USAG Organizational Day. The event kicked off with opening remarks by garrison ...
 
Letter to the Editor:

High Desert Warrior, The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, Kansas, would like to thank the National Training Center and all of the Soldiers, Airmen, Marines, Sailors, and Department of the Army Civilians that assisted with the recent 2nd Brigade, 1ID rotation (17-06).  The professional approach to the development and conduct of a unit’s NTC...
 
11th ACR

U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Edge FORT IRWIN, Calif. — A Trooper from Killer Troop, 2nd Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, observes the movement of elements of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division...
 
