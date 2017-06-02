High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


June 2, 2017
 

SKIES unlimited dance academy put on their Spring Recital

Story/Photo by Jo Garrison
Public Affairs Office
A student of the SKIES Unlimited Dance Academy performs in front of the community in the spring recital, Dance Upon a Dream, at Tiefort View Intermediate School, May 12.

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The School of Knowledge Inspiration Exploration and Skills (SKIES) Unlimited Dance Academy conducted their annual spring recital, Dance Upon a Dream, in front of a packed audience at Tiefort View Intermediate School, May 12.

Members of the community came amassed to watch twenty picturesque routines put on by children ranging in age from three to eighteen years old.  The audience was comprised of family members and close friends, to people of the community who just came out to enjoy the show.

“I think the community was really looking forward to the event.  Everybody here is willing to help each other out and support each other, so I think they were happy to come and support friends who had children in the show and others were just excited to see a performance,” said Betsy Lord, SKIES Unlimited Dance Instructor.

In early January, the dancers started learning their routines for the big performance.  Although the spring recital will continue with summer classes, some families who will be moving consider it the mark of the end of the year.

“After all the hard work each and every one of my classes have put forth throughout the year,” Lord stated, “the recital exhibits their technique and skills combined into a routine to showcase to the families what the SKIES Unlimited Dance Academy is about.”

Lord will be moving this summer but is confident SKIES Unlimited Dance Academy will continue this fall in preparation for their winter showcase.  She just expressed her thanks to the community for their support of the dance program.  For more information about SKIES Unlimited refer to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ftirwinskiesunlimited/.



 

