High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Local

June 16, 2017
 

Sergeant Major of the Army visits 11th ACR

HDW-visit1

Army photograph by Sgt. David Edge

Sergeant Major of the Army Daniel A. Dailey greets Troopers from the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiments’ Horse Detachment, during his visit to the 11th ACR Horse Stables, during his official visit to the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, June 8, 2017. Dailey visited the 11th ACR and Fort Irwin to meet with Soldiers, their families, and civilians stationed on post, while touring various facilities.
 

HDW-visit2

Army photograph by Sgt. David Edge

U.S. Army CSM Michael J. Stunkard (2nd from left), senior enlisted advisor, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, introduces Sergeant Major of the Army Daniel A. Dailey (center) to Troopers of the 11th ACR Horse Detachment, wearing 1901 period-accurate uniforms, June 8, 2017. Dailey visited the 11th ACR, the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, to meet with Soldiers, their families, and civilians stationed on post, while touring various facilities.
 
HDW-visit3
Troopers assigned to the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, discuss various topics during a meal at the Regimental dining facility with Sergeant Major of the Army, Daniel A. Dailey, June 8, 2017. Dailey visited the 11th ACR, the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, to meet with Soldiers, their families, and civilians stationed on post, while touring various facilities.
 
HDW-visit4
Sergeant Major of the Army, Daniel A. Dailey, poses with Spec. Dustin Deer, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, Regimental Support Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, after engaging in discussion with Troopers at the Regimental dining facility, June 8, 2017. Dailey visited the 11th ACR, the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, to meet with Soldiers, their families, and civilians stationed on post, while touring various facilities.
 

HDW-visit5

Army photograph by Sgt. David Edge

Troopers from the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment wrangle in the Sergeant Major of the Army, Daniel A. Dailey, for a “selfie” during his visit to the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, June 8, 2017. Dailey visited the 11th ACR, the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, to meet with Soldiers, their families, and civilians stationed on post, while touring various facilities.
 

HDW-visit6

Army photograph by Sgt. David Edge

Sergeant Major of the Army, Daniel A. Dailey (far left), CSM Edison M. Rebuck (middle), senior enlisted adviser, National Training Center and Fort Irwin, and CSM Michael J. Stunkard, senior enlisted adviser, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, discuss various topics over a meal, during the SMA’s visit to the NTC and Fort Irwin, June 8, 2017. Dailey visited the 11th ACR, the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, to meet with Soldiers, their families, and civilians stationed on post, while touring various facilities.
 

HDW-visit7

Army photograph by Sgt. David Edge

Troopers assigned to the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment gather for lunch at the Regimental dining facility with Sergeant Major of the Army, Daniel A. Dailey, June 8, 2017. Dailey visited the 11th ACR, the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, to meet with Soldiers, their families, and civilians stationed on post, while touring various facilities.



 

