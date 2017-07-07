Celebrating a milestone – Lead. Train. Win.

High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


US Army Photo by Jason Miller, Fort Irwin Public Affairs

The Installation Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, with 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Soldiers, commemorated the activation of the National Training Center Saturday by cutting a ceremonial cake at the village of Kunjab.

“I can’t think of a better way to share this day at the National Training Center than with the troopers of the Blackhorse,” said Broadwater “There’s no way we can make those brigade combat teams better without your dedication.”

For 36 years the National Training Center has met the needs of our nation by sharpening ready forces in a realistic operational environment that America’s war fighters face in combat.

From Left: Command Sgt. Maj. Edison Rebuck, NTC Command Sergeant Major; Spc. April Pelayo, 916th Support Brigade, Protocol’s Culinary Chef; Brig. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, NTC Commanding General; Background – Soldiers from the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment-Blackhorse



 

Fort Irwin Gets Ready to Jam! American Idol Winner David Cook Headlines Summer Jam

Fort Irwin, Calif — Fort Irwin gets ready for the annual summer celebration set for Saturday, July 8th, here. This year’s event will feature a concert by 2008 American Idol winner David Cook, who is making Fort Irwin a stop...
 
Over 190 children attend Vacation Bible School

FORT IRWIN, Calif ­— Every summer the Religious Services Office (RSO) holds a week long outreach program for the children of the community called Vacation Bible School (VBS) at the post main chapel.    During the week chil...
 
History of the NTC: Camp Irwin 1940-50

Editor’s Note: This is part one in a series chronicling the history Fort Irwin and the creation of the National Training Center. On Aug. 8, 1940, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed legislation creating the Mojave Anti-Aircraft Range on 1,000 acres of desolate terrain in the Mojave Desert. The area was chosen because the remote location...
 
