Fort Irwin Gets Ready to Jam! American Idol Winner David Cook Headlines Summer Jam

Fort Irwin, Calif — Fort Irwin gets ready for the annual summer celebration set for Saturday, July 8th, here.

This year’s event will feature a concert by 2008 American Idol winner David Cook, who is making Fort Irwin a stop on his latest 38 city headline tour which kicked of Jun 29th in Cincinnati Ohio. The tour is in support of his new album, due out this fall. The first single from the album “Gimmie Heartbreak” was digitally released on Yahoo Music on June 23rd.

Before the big concert, there will be plenty to keep the Fort Irwin Community busy including carnival rides, water slides, bounce houses, food trucks and more, according to Carla Averill, Special Events Coordinator for Ft. Irwin FMWR.

“This event has something for everyone in the community,” said Averill, “I hope everyone on post comes out and enjoys the festivities.”

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. at Army Field with the opening of the carnival rides, games and food trucks.

This is the first time there have been carnival rides at the summer event, according to Averill.

“The rides are very reasonably priced, but be sure to bring cash,” she said, “Some of the vendors don’t have the ability to take cards.”

Platinum selling recording David Cook takes the stage at 6:30 p.m.

No pets or outside food and beverages will be allowed (except water).