Over 190 children attend Vacation Bible School

FORT IRWIN, Calif ­— Every summer the Religious Services Office (RSO) holds a week long outreach program for the children of the community called Vacation Bible School (VBS) at the post main chapel.

During the week children learn different bible lessons geared to their age group to teach them the word of God with age appropriate activities, music, crafts and games. “Any time I see children put faith in God, it thrills me because they have so many conflicting messages today and fewer and fewer families are going to church on a regular basis,” stated Susan Taylor, Co-director of VBS. Mrs. Taylor enjoys programs like VBS because she believes anytime children can see adults who love God and love Jesus come together and talk about it freely, express what it means to them, can change a child’s life.

Mrs. Taylor, along with Jennifer Alvidrez, co-director, volunteered to coordinate the program with Evelyn Lurhuma to afford the children of the community the opportunity to participate in a program they themselves have such strong beliefs in the reward of hearing God’s lesson through songs and play. Mrs. Taylor went on to say, “the biggest kick I get is watching the kids sing. I love watching them with their hands in the air and them coming together to praise God is a sweet sound to God’s ear.”

This year’s program brought in approximately 198 children, with a total of 240 to include nursery and watch care for the 81 volunteers. The program relies in whole on the volunteers who dedicate their time and service every summer. Volunteers like Jeannette Smith who brought her son to VBS the summer of 2016, credits the restoration of her family’s faith in GOD to VBS. This year she decided to volunteer because she enjoys the positive atmosphere and how organized the program was put together.

The RSO hopes the program will continue to grow and expand.