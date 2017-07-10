High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Salutes & Awards

July 10, 2017
 

Installation awarded for charitable giving

Jason Miller
Fort Irwin, Calif.

HDW-CFC
The Combined Federal Campaign of Greater Southern California acknowledged July 3 that Fort Irwin Soldiers, families and civilians are selfless Americans willing to go above and beyond, raising thousands of dollars for charities. 

The Installation received an award for finishing 10th place out of 450 federal facilities in the Combined Federal Campaign of Greater SoCal region, raising $87,734.40.

“The coverage area represents over 250 cities in the Southern California area,” said Gabriel Argumaniz, CFC Manager “We just want to show our appreciation on behalf of all of the organizations. You all make an impact.”

Accepting the token of appreciation was the Garrison Commander, Col. Scott Taylor, garrison commander; Capt. Dan Gimm, Fort Irwin officer in charge for CFC; and Sgt. 1st Class Audrey Davis, NCOIC for the Fort Irwin CFC campaign.

“It’s an opportunity to give back to our individual charities of our choice and it’s an opportunity for leaders to lead by example,” said Taylor “One of the Army’s values is selfless service and I believe that not only means being in harm’s way when called upon, or serving in austere locations, It’s also about giving back.”



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of High Desert Warrior click here:

High Desert Warrior

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of High Desert Warrior by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Army
Army photograph by Sean Kimmons

Soldiers are educated, fit to fight and smiling

Army photograph by Sean Kimmons Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel Dailey, center, flips a giant truck tire with two 916th Support Brigade Soldiers during a strenuous physical training session at Fort Irwin, Calif., June 8, 2017. Dai...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Army
Army graphic

TRADOC to release active shooter mobile app that will educate, save lives

Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Taresha Hill Members of the Special Reaction Team (SRT), 39th Military Police Detachment, 728th MP Battalion, 8th MP Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, secure a hallway while fellow teammate...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Army photograph

New RV park coming to Fort Irwin

Army photograph Garrison Commander Col. G. Scott Taylor cuts the ribbon on the new waste water line at the Fort Irwin RV Park. Left to right: Muhammad Bari, director of DPW; Marion Taylor, director FMWR; Taylor; Command Sgt. Ma...
 
Full Story »

 