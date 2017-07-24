High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Army

July 24, 2017
 

The Army’s new modular handgun, the XM17 / XM18

Army photograph by SFC Teddy Wade

Sgt. Luis Cruz fires a M9 pistol during the 2017 Army Materiel Command’s Best Warrior Competition July 18, 2017, at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. The Army’s new modular handgun, the XM17 and XM18 will be fielded by the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Ky., in November.
 

Sig Sauer photograph

The Army’s new modular handgun, the XM17 and XM18, will be fielded by the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, in November.
 

Army photograph by Lt. Col. Brian Fickel

A soldier assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division fires an M9 pistol during the three-gun shoot competition Nov. 14, 2016 at Fort Stewart. The Army’s new modular handgun, the XM17 and XM18 will be fielded by the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, in November.



 

