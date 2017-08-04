Fort Irwin serves up summer fun

The weather may be hot, but that isn’t stopping the action at Fort Irwin. Programs and facilities on post are offering a wide range of activities this month, from tried and true favorites like bowling to the all-new paddle board jousting. Whether you are looking to relax or find some thrills, here are a few ideas to help you make the most of your August:

Pick A Pool

There are few better ways to beat the heat than heading to one of Fort Irwin’s two pools. The Sandy Basin Community Pool, located next to the Sandy Basin Community Center, is a great place to relax and hang out with family and friends. The pool is open from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm every day except Monday when it opens at noon. While there are no lifeguards present, there is a pool monitor. Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

If swimming laps is more your style, the 25-meter Oasis Pool is the place to go. Located on 2nd Street next to the Memorial Fitness Center, the pool is open weekdays from 6:00am to 2:00pm for mission essential swimming, and from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm for adult lane swimming. It is open weekends from noon to 6:00pm. The pool is open-air, but shaded, and it is staffed by lifeguards.

For younger patrons, the Kyle Coyote Spray Park on the corner of B Avenue and 2nd Street provides a fun place to play in the water. Through September, it is open every day from 11:00am to 6:00pm. Children must be supervised as there are no facility managers present.

Ready, Set, Joust!

The desert might be the last place you’d expect to find water sports, but grab a few friends and you can take part in the inaugural paddle board jousting tournament at Oasis Pool on August 29 from 8-10 p.m. Balancing on stand-up paddle boards and armed with a soft paddle-jouster, participants will try to knock each other into the water, according to Joann Hamm at Outdoor Recreation. The cost is $3 per person, and sign-ups are accepted until 6 p.m. on the day of the event. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

The Literati Life

The Fort Irwin Library may be the perfect place to check off your summer reading bucket-list, but it is also a center for family fun, learning, and community. Several programs cater specifically to children, such as story time and a weekly Spanish Workshop. Story time, held every Wednesday and Friday from 10-11 a.m., is geared toward toddlers and preschoolers and also includes crafts, games, and singalongs. The Spanish Workshop covers the basics of Spanish language and is open to children ages 4-10. Advance registration is required for the workshop.

For the whole family, try Game Day, which is held on the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The games include board games, card games, mobile games, and video games, and participants are encouraged to bring their own games to share with others. Or, head to a family-friendly Book2Film showing. There are currently two screenings scheduled for August: the new Beauty and the Beast on August 12 and The NeverEnding Story on August 26. Both showings run from noon to 3:00pm.

The library also welcomes adults for its Color Me Relaxed Adult Coloring event from 4-5 p.m. on Aug. 29.The library provides coloring pages and pencils, or you can bring your own.

Discover the Desert

When the mountains are calling, adventurous spirits will find much to enjoy on the Desert Discovery Tour hosted by Outdoor Recreation. Participants can expect to spend 4 to 6 hours driving their own off-road RZR, exploring the old silver mines of the nearby Calico Mountains. This month’s trip, on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m., takes place at night to keep things cool, and will also offer opportunities for stargazing. The cost is $300 for a 4-person vehicle. Helmets, goggles, and gloves are provided, as well as transportation to the mountains. There is a height requirement, so parents are encouraged to bring their children to the Outdoor Recreation Center to make sure they are tall enough to sit in the seats. Registration is due by 6 p.m. on Aug. 19.

You can also experience the outdoors by playing a round of night paintball on Aug. 31, from 8p.m. to midnight. Outdoor Recreation will be renting gear for $5 and selling paintballs at $10 for a bag of 500.

Keep it Classic

Sometimes, the best things are the simplest. The Desert Winds Bowling Center, located on Langford Lake Road across from the Post Office, is always a crowd-pleaser. It is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Games cost $3 per person, and shoe rentals are available for $3. Every Sunday is Family Day, when prices drop to $2 per person per game, and shoe rentals are also $2. The center was recently renovated and boasts new air conditioning, new furniture, and new carpeting. While food is not currently available onsite, you can bring your own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.

If singing is your thing, catch some Krazy Karaoke at the Samuel Adams Brewhouse Bar every Thursday from 7-11 p.m., or belt it out on Karaoke Saturday at Shock Wave from 8:00p.m. to midnight.

Wind down with a movie at the Reel Time Theater. This month’s films include Despicable Me 3, Baby Driver, The House, War for the Planet of the Apes, The Big Sick, Spider Man: Homecoming, Girls Trip, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and Dunkirk. Prices are $6 for adult tickets and $4 for children. The theater is open Friday through Sunday, with showings at 7 p.m. on Friday and Sunday, and at 4 and 7 p.m. on Saturday. For specific show times, call (760)-380-3490.

And if you’re looking for a classic date night, mark August 26 on your calendar. The Samuel Adams Brewhouse will be serving its full menu during special evening hours, from 4-9 p.m. It will also open for brunch on Aug. 27 from 110 a.m.-2 p.m., featuring an omelet station, waffle station, mimosas, and other specialties. Reservations for brunch cost $15.95 for adults and $9.50 for children over 5 years old, while children under 5 eat for free. Walk-in prices are $18.95 for adults and $9.50 for children over 5 years old.