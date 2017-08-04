U.S. Army Garrison welcomes new commander

Fort Irwin, Calif. — A new commander took the reins of U.S. Army Garrison, Fort Irwin in a ceremony on July 12 at the garrison headquarters here.

Incoming commander Col. Seth Krummrich received the colors of the U.S. Army Garrison from Mrs. Brenda Lee McCullough, director of Installation Management Command (IMCOM) Region – Readiness, signifying his assumption of command of the garrison.

Krummrich will lead the garrisons Soldiers, civilians and contractors who operate and maintain the facilities and services that serve the National Training Centers community.

He comes to the NTC after an assignment to Stanford University as a Senior Military Fellow. Previously he was assigned as a battalion commander at the Special Warfare Center and School.

Krummrich replaces Col G. Scott Taylor, who served as commander for almost two years. Taylor will return to the Republic of Korea, where he will be assigned as the Assistant Chief of Staff, G-3 – Operations for the 8th US Army.