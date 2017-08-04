High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Army

August 4, 2017
 

U.S. Army Garrison welcomes new commander

Tags:
by Kenneth Drylie
1
Col. Seth Krummrich is trusted with the colors of the U.S. Army Garrison from Mrs. Brenda Lee McCullough, director of Installation Management Command (IMCOM) Region – Readiness. The transfer of unit colors signifies the transition of command from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander.

Fort Irwin, Calif. — A new commander took the reins of U.S. Army Garrison, Fort Irwin in a ceremony on July 12 at the garrison headquarters here.

Incoming commander Col. Seth Krummrich received the colors of the U.S. Army Garrison from Mrs. Brenda Lee McCullough, director of Installation Management Command (IMCOM) Region – Readiness, signifying his assumption of command of the garrison.

Krummrich will lead the garrisons Soldiers, civilians and contractors who operate and maintain the facilities and services that serve the National Training Centers community.

He comes to the NTC after an assignment to Stanford University as a Senior Military Fellow. Previously he was assigned as a battalion commander at the Special Warfare Center and School.

Krummrich replaces Col G. Scott Taylor, who served as commander for almost two years. Taylor will return to the Republic of Korea, where he will be assigned as the Assistant Chief of Staff, G-3 – Operations for the 8th US Army.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of High Desert Warrior click here:

High Desert Warrior

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of High Desert Warrior by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Army
1

Army Armor and Desert Training Center – Fort Irwin in the 1960’s

Editor’s Note: This is part two in a series chronicling the history Fort Irwin and the creation of the National Training Center. Until the 1960’s, the U.S. Army presence in the Mojave Desert was considered a temporary solut...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
1

Acts of kindness — painting rocks

A popular trend has begun to take hold within the Fort Irwin community this year in the form of painting rocks and placing them throughout the community for a random pedestrian to find. The movement has one goal, to promote ran...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards
1

France honors two with Legion of Honor Medal

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Two World War II veterans were awarded France’s highest award for valor during a ceremony held at the historic El Cortez hotel on July 22. U.S. Army Veterans Master Sgt. Lyle Wells and Pfc. Vernon Fu...
 
Full Story »

 