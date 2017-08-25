High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Army

August 25, 2017
 

U.S. Army 3-D prints a building

Tags:
Michael Jazdyk
Champaign, Ill.
Army photograph by Michael Jazdyk Army photograph by Michael Jazdyk

A barracks hut constructed with the Automated Construction of Expeditionary Structures is a new construction technology that prints concrete structures. The printer reduces building materials shipped by half and construction manpower requirements by 62 percent when compared to expedient plywood construction in overseas military construction. This hut resides at the Construction Engineering Research Laboratory in Champaign, Ill.

The Construction Engineering Research Laboratory in Champaign, Ill., has successfully three-dimensionally printed a 512 square-foot concrete structure.

The structure, called a barracks hut or B-Hut, was printed as a result of a three year Army Program called the “Automated Construction of Expeditionary Structures.” It uses an additive manufacturing process to “print” semi-permanent structures in a theater of operation. The ability to use concrete sourced from readily available materials reduces logistical requirements for the U.S. Army.

“ACES provides a capability to print custom designed expeditionary structures on-demand, in the field, using locally available materials. ACES will allow the Army to print buildings and other required infrastructure, such as barriers, culverts and obstacles on location.” said Dr. Michael Case, CERL ACES program manager.

ACES has the potential to reduce building materials shipped by half and reduce construction manpower requirements by 62 percent when compared to expedient plywood construction.

CERL has also teamed with NASA to make ACES technology more mobile. NASA designed and built a dry goods delivery batching system that was used to print the B-Hut. CERL is currently working with NASA to design, build and test a third generation concrete printer that will be delivered in September 2017. NASA plans to explore additive construction of extraterrestrial infrastructure in the future.

ERDC has also established a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with Caterpillar Inc. to explore commercialization of ACES technology, with the potential application for disaster relief operations and conventional construction.

“The ACES team designed, built, and validated an additive, three-dimensional concrete printing technology that is a real game changer,” said Case. “Unlike previous efforts, ACES can use up to 3/8″ aggregate in the concrete that is used. In addition, the ACES project paid particular attention to methods of reinforcing printed concrete, both horizontally and vertically.”

CERL is an integral component of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center, headquartered in Vicksburg, Miss.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of High Desert Warrior click here:

High Desert Warrior

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of High Desert Warrior by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Army
Army photograph by David McNally

Army looks to partner with private industry on unmanned aviation technology

At a small airfield near the nation’s capital, an innovative group of engineers is designing and building futuristic aircraft that are catching the attention of Army researchers. The engineering firm, Aurora Flight Scienc...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Army
Shutterstock photograph

Army study reveals new findings on human-autonomy interaction

Shutterstock photograph A team of Army scientists and engineers have challenged long-held views in the area of human-autonomy interaction to change the way science involves people, especially in developing advanced technical sy...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Technology
Army graphic

Army teams up with university to stretch battery life for mobile devices

Army photograph by Jhi Scott Army Research Laboratory scientist Arthur von Wald Cresce works in the Electrochemistry Branch. Cresce is also co-inventor of an electrolyte additive with the potential to increase lithium battery e...
 
Full Story »

 