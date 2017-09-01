Fort Irwin Army Education Center expands flexible opportunities through Trident University

Installation leadership along with representatives from Trident University cut a ceremonial ribbon at the Army Education Center Monday during an open house, in effect offering more flexible educational opportunities for the Fort Irwin community.

Trident University’s presence is 100 percent online, which gives Soldiers, families and civilians flexibility, allowing community members the ability to better balance their education with the demands of building Army readiness and raising families.

“I’m excited to have Trident here as a partner and really making our Soldiers, families and civilians better,” said Col. Seth Krummrich, Garrison Commander. “Fort Irwin poses some incredible geographic and work hour challenges for Soldiers out there training our Nation’s finest to be ready for war. Finding flexible and adaptable educational opportunities like Trident, fits perfectly with the Fort Irwin community’s needs.”

With the new addition of Trident University, the Army Education Center now houses five different universities, providing more variety for the Fort Irwin community’s educational demands.

“We need to give Soldiers and families more choices, more opportunities to go to school. Yes, the majority of them are more online, but that’s the way life is right now,” said John Valentine, Army Education Center Program Manager. “The best thing about it, you don’t have to worry about coming to Fort Irwin, going to school and then having to find a new school when you leave, the schools that we have here are schools that you can transfer to wherever you need to go.”

By offering 19 degrees and over 60 concentrations to choose from, Trident University can help students meet personal goals, there is an ideal program for almost all Soldiers, families and civilians wishing to better their future. Trident also offers an English writing lab every Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. For more information regarding Trident University on Fort Irwin, contact Karen Diaz at 469-796-7304.