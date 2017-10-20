A busy three-day battle assembly for Soldiers of the 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), U.S. Army Reserve, as they trained at Fort Irwin, Calif., Oct. 13-15, 2017.

Their training consisted of the service members qualifying with their individually assigned weapons during the day, followed by an intense experience of going through the gas chamber when night fell.

The Soldiers also tested their physical endurance and concentration as they attacked an obstacle course.

