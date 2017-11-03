Barstow Mardi Gras Parade features NTC Commanders, Soldiers

BARSTOW, Calif. — Commanders and Soldiers from the National Training Center and Fort Irwin showed their support for the local community Oct. 28 by taking part in the annual Barstow Mardi Gras parade, one of the longest running parades in California.

Riding in the parade were Brig. Gen. Jeff Broadwater, commanding general of NTC and Fort Irwin; Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer, interim command sergeant major of NTC and Fort Irwin; Col. Seth Krummrich, Fort Irwin garrison commander; Command Sgt. Maj Daniel O’Brien, Fort Irwin garrison command sergeant major; Col. Sidney Melton, 916th Support Brigade commander; and Command Sgt. Maj. Jessie Harris, 916th Support Brigade command sergeant major. The parade also featured tanks and other vehicles from the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment and the 916th Support Brigade, as well as the 11th ACR Horse Detachment and Soldiers from MEDDAC and DENTAC.