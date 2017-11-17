High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Health & Safety

November 17, 2017
 

Take command: Enroll now for 2018 TRICARE coverage

tricare
On Jan. 1, 2018, there are a number of changes coming to your TRICARE benefit.

This includes a change to the current TRICARE regions.

The current three regions (North, South and West) will become two regions (East and West). There will be new regional contractors for the new East and West regions. Humana Military will manage the East Region and Health Net Federal Services, LLC will manage the West Region. In preparation for this change, enrollments in TRICARE health plans will be delayed while beneficiary files are transferred to the incoming regional contractors. The delay period, or an enrollment freeze, will begin on Dec. 1, 2017, and last approximately three weeks, or until the data transfer is complete.

“You’ll still have access to care during the enrollment freeze,” said Mark Ellis, senior health program analyst for TRICARE at the Defense Health Agency. “However, if you wish to make changes to your TRICARE coverage, I encourage you to do so as soon as possible.”  

If you would like to switch to a different TRICARE health plan, or enroll in a plan for the first time, take action before Nov. 20, 2017. You can enroll in certain TRICARE plans online, by phone or by mail. Learn about how to enroll in or purchase a health plan on the TRICARE website.

You don’t have to enroll in TRICARE Select if you’re a TRICARE Standard beneficiary as of Nov. 30, 2017. You’ll be automatically converted to TRICARE Select on Jan. 1, 2018, as long as you’re registered in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System and are eligible for TRICARE. Learn more about TRICARE Select, which replaces TRICARE Standard and TRICARE Extra next year.

Beginning Nov. 20, 2017, you will not be able to use the Beneficiary Web Enrollment website to enroll in or disenroll from TRICARE Prime options and select or change primary care managers. Additionally, eligible beneficiaries will not be able to use BWE to enroll in TRICARE Young Adult or TRICARE dental options. While the BWE website is unavailable, regional contractors will accept enrollment applications through other communications channels (for example, phone and mail). Regional contractors will process these applications once the freeze is complete. Visit www.tricare.mil/changes/enroll to find instructions on how to submit TRICARE enrollment forms during the enrollment freeze.

You’ll still have access to care during the enrollment freeze. Save your pharmacy and other health care receipts while your enrollment is pending, so that you can get reimbursed for TRICARE covered expenses once the freeze is complete and your enrollment is processed. If you have a problem accessing care while your enrollment is pending, contact your regional contractor at https://tricare.mil/About/Regions. If you have a problem getting your medications while your enrollment is pending, contact Express Scripts at https://www.express-scripts.com/TRICARE/index.shtml.

This is Your Benefit! Are You Ready?
Take command of your health care and prepare for the upcoming changes to TRICARE:

* Update your personal information in DEERS
* Make sure you have a current DS Logon
* Sign up for eCorrespondence in milConnect
* Sign up for TRICARE benefit updates

For more information, visit www.tricare.mil/changes. And follow TRICARE on Facebook and Twitter.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of High Desert Warrior click here:

High Desert Warrior

 

Follow us on Pinterest

 

Follow us on Pinterest:

High Desert Warrior Pinterest Page


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Army
Army photograph

For the first time, Army sensors can detect aircraft damage as it occurs

Army photograph The damage sensing network is integrated into a conceptual composite UH-60M Black Hawk rotorcraft. For the first time ever, a team of researchers successfully developed and tested networked acoustic emission sen...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
eafb-eod6

Edwards EOD hosts realistic training for fellow bomb squad members

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit A U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Soldier from Fort Irwin, Calif., uses a detecting device to search for improvised explosive devices during a training event at Edwards Air Force Ba...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Army
Air Force photograph by Sgt. John Carkeet IV

Modernization turnaround worth the effort, says acting secretary

Air Force photograph by Sgt. John Carkeet IV Soldiers from the 642nd Regional Support Group prepare to clear a building during an urban operations familiarization event Aug. 22, 2017, at Ft. McClellan, Ala. Soldier lethality is...
 
Full Story »

 