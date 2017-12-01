Celebrating Thanksgiving at NTC

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Soldiers, family members and civilians joined installation senior leadership for a traditional Thanksgiving feast here, Nov. 24.

National Training Center and Fort Irwin Commander, Brig. Gen. Jeff Broadwater, and Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer served patrons of Dining Facility 2, which set out a spread that included turkey, roast beef, lobster and an assortment of desserts.

Following Army tradition, leadership from various units also participated in the serving of meals and finished with a cutting of the ceremonial cake filled with strawberry butter cream, which was prepared by Pfc. Kaigan Lemaster assigned to the 1/11th Armored Cavalry Regiment.

Before the cake cutting, Broadwater thanked the Soldiers, families and civilians of the National Training Center.

“Thank you all very much for the hard work and your dedication to the mission. It says a lot, so we greatly appreciate you,” said Broadwater. “I wish everybody a very happy holiday season and a happy Thanksgiving.”

Both dining facilities and the Weed Army Community Hospital on the installation provided a special meal for the fall holiday.