High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Local

December 1, 2017
 

Celebrating Thanksgiving at NTC

Tags:
by Jason Miller
NTC / Fort Irwin PAO
Jason Miller
During the Thanksgiving meal at Dining Facility 2, NTC leadership and Soldiers with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment cut the ceremonial cake Nov. 24. From left: Pfc. Kaigan Lemaster, 1/11th Armored Cavalry Regiment; Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer, NTC Command Sgt. Maj.; Brig. Gen. Jeff Broadwater, NTC Commander; Sgt. 1st Class Santos Lainez, 1/11th Armored Cavalry Regiment.

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Soldiers, family members and civilians joined installation senior leadership for a traditional Thanksgiving feast here, Nov. 24.

National Training Center and Fort Irwin Commander, Brig. Gen. Jeff Broadwater, and Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer served patrons of Dining Facility 2, which set out a spread that included turkey, roast beef, lobster and an assortment of desserts.

Following Army tradition, leadership from various units also participated in the serving of meals and finished with a cutting of the ceremonial cake filled with strawberry butter cream, which was prepared by Pfc. Kaigan Lemaster assigned to the 1/11th Armored Cavalry Regiment.

Before the cake cutting, Broadwater thanked the Soldiers, families and civilians of the National Training Center.

“Thank you all very much for the hard work and your dedication to the mission. It says a lot, so we greatly appreciate you,” said Broadwater. “I wish everybody a very happy holiday season and a happy Thanksgiving.”

Both dining facilities and the Weed Army Community Hospital on the installation provided a special meal for the fall holiday.

Jason Miller Jason Miller

Brig. Gen. Jeff Broadwater, NTC Commander, serves a traditional Thanksgiving meal to a Soldier from the 916th Support Brigade. Leadership from various units across the installation also participated in the serving of meals here, Nov. 24.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of High Desert Warrior click here:

High Desert Warrior

 

Follow us on Pinterest

 

Follow us on Pinterest:

High Desert Warrior Pinterest Page


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Directorate of Public Works

Fort Irwin Earns Federal Award for Water Conservation

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The U.S. Department of Energy recognized Fort Irwin’s water conservation program as one of the top in the federal government Nov. 2 by presenting installation representatives with a Federal Energy and W...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Jo Garrison

Cultural Exhibition Celebrates Native American Heritage Month

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The sounds of the sacred drum and traditional Native American songs filled the Sandy Basin Community Center Nov. 8 for the annual Native American Heritage Month celebration hosted by the Fort Irwin Medica...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
1

Flu Shots Increase Readiness at the National Training Center

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Weed Army Community Hospital increased the readiness of service members at the National Training Center by bringing the influenza vaccine to their area of operation, beginning Nov. 9. “Making sure [the ...
 
Full Story »

 