Community Calendar Dec.

DEC 01

Holiday Market and Tree Lighting, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Samuel Adams Event Center

Join Family and MWR for the most wonderful time of the year! The annual Holiday Market and Tree Lighting will offer shopping, crafts, food, a hot cocoa bar, and more! The Tree Lighting will take place at 6 p.m. in the Town Center. Contact (760)380-7447.

Holiday Market Ornament Booth, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Samuel Adams Event Center

Visit Arts & Gifts at the Holiday Market! Make a hand print ornament and send it to grandma. Cost is $10. The famous coyote ornament will be available for $5. Contact (760)380-3431.

Letters to Santa, Nov 27 – Dec 9, Post Library – Second St. Bldg. 331

Bring your children to the Post Library to drop off their Santa letter in the Santa Mailbox. Return letters will be provided for your children to enjoy from Santa’s helpers on festive stationary. Contact (760)380-3462.

DEC 02

Game Day, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Post Library – Second Street, Bldg. 331

Enjoy Game Day at the Library! Choose from a variety of games that include board games, card games, video games and even mobile gaming! Have a favorite game? Bring it to the library to share with others. Contact (760)380-9275.

Holiday Ornaments, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Mojave Arts & Gifts – Inner Loop Road Bldg. 976

Come select and paint a special ornament from our wide assortment. Cost depends on the ornament. Contact (760)380-3431.

Dinner at Samuel Adams, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Samuel Adams Brewhouse

Enjoy a Saturday night out with Samuel Adams Brewhouse Restaurant. The restaurant will be serving the full menu — delicious wings, appetizers, burgers, salads, fish and chicken dishes, pasta, dessert and much more. Regular menu prices. Contact: (760)380-5837.

DEC 05

Interviewing & Salary Negotiation Class, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Education Center

Become a successful interview candidate and learn how to respond to common interview questions. Learn how to negotiate salary when offered a job. Dates are subject to change, please call to ensure this class is still scheduled. Free. To register, email silvia.m.moreno2.civ@mail.mil or call 760-380-5165.

DEC 06

Online Resources Workshop, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m., Post Library

Learn how to use the many resources that are freely available to you and your family through the Post Library using your laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Bring your own device. Register for free by visiting or calling the NTC Post Library. There are 20 seats are available per workshop, so please register in advance. Contact (760)380-3462.

DEC 07

Tiefort Mountain Hike, 7 a.m. Outdoor Recreation – Bldg. 4100 Goldstone Rd.

Join us as we hike one of the tallest peaks in the area. Cost is $15 per person (transportation included). Register by Dec. 5, 6 p.m. Contact (760)380-4327.

FRG Foundations Training, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Fort Irwin Education Center – Bldg. 1020 3rd Street

Learn about Family Readiness Groups. Free. Registration is required. Register with Jessie Bates at (760) 380-2399 or email Jessie.c.bates.civ@mail.mil.

DEC 08

Joshua Tree National Park Day Trip, 8 a.m., Outdoor Recreation – Bldg. 4100 Goldstone Rd.

Visit Joshua Tree National Park with Outdoor Recreation! Short hikes and plenty of rocks to play on make this an all-ages, family-friendly trip. Cost is $25 per person. Register by Dec. 6, 6 p.m. Contact (760)380-4327.

DEC 09

Cabazon Shopping Trip, 8 a.m., Outdoor Recreation – Bldg. 4100 Goldstone Rd.

Escape the desert and get your Christmas shopping done on this day trip to Cabazon, Calif. Outlet malls will be our destination before we return at the end of the day. Cost is $25 per person (transportation included). Register by Dec. 7, 6 p.m. Contact +1 (760)380-4327.

Book2Film Days: Children/Family Movies, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., Post Library, Craft Room

If you enjoy seeing your favorite books turned into movies, then come to the Post Library to view a movie based off of a book. Call the Post Library or view our Facebook page for additional event details. Free. Contact (760)380-3462.

Cookies with Santa, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Post Library – Second St. Bldg. 331

Bring your children to the Post Library to meet and take pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus. Participate in a Christmas cookie exchange (please bring your recipe for potential allergies), make a holiday wreath with Santa’s helpers, and watch classic Christmas cartoons. Contact (760)380-3462.

Santa at Main Post Helipad, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Bldg. 156, Avenue B

Santa will be making an extra stop this year at Main Post Helipad. Bring your family and camera to take a picture with Santa in a Blackhawk. For more information contact 1st Lt. Thompson at sam.j.thompson@outlook.com.

Holiday Mug Gift Class, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m., Mojave Arts & Gifts – Inner Loop Road Bldg. 976

Come decorate a mug of your choice. It’s a great gift for children to give. Cost depends on the mug you choose. Contact (760) 380-3431.

DEC 10

Precious Holiday Bell, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Mojave Arts & Gifts – Inner Loop Road Bldg. 976

This is a great class for all ages! Come decorate a holiday bell and ring in the New Year. Cost is $10. Contact (760)380-3431.

DEC 12

Fueling for Health Nutrition Class, 10:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m., Army Wellness Center

General nutrition class open to active duty, family members, DoD Civilians. Free. Seats are limited, sign-ups required. Contact Army Wellness Center for details (760) 380-7373.

DEC 13

Book2Film Days: Teen/Adult, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Post Library, Craft Room

If you enjoy seeing your favorite books turned into movies, then come to the Post Library to view a movie based off of a book. Call the Post Library or view our Facebook page for additional event details. Free. Contact (760)380-3462.

DEC 14

Family Readiness Liaison (FRL) Training, Date: Dec 14, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Fort Irwin Education Center

This 6 1/2 hour class is designed for all Soldiers/leaders assigned the additional duty as the commander’s FRL representative to provide support for the Total Army Family Program per Army Regulation 600-20, Army Command Policy, to support quality of life, Family readiness, and retention and meet the Army’s obligation to Soldiers, civilian employees and their families by ensuring effective family assistance and support. Free. Registration is required, please call (760) 380-2399 or email jessie.c.bates.civ@mail.mil to register.

FRG Treasurer / Fundraising Training, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Fort Irwin Education Center

This class gets into the nitty-gritty of the informal fund. AR 608-1 Appendix J is examined closely in regard to fundraising, duties and responsibilities, and establishing an informal fund. This workshop is designed for all holding key position within the FRG especially the informal fund custodian. A realistic practical exercise involves the process of planning and implementing a fundraiser for your unit. Free. Registration is required, please call (760) 380-2399.

DEC 15

CYS Closed for Training, 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m., Bldg. 4150 Barstow Road and Outer Loop Road

All CYS facilities will be closed for annual training on Friday, December 15. Please make sure that alternate arrangements are made for all your childcare needs. Contact (760) 380-9441.

Meeting Management & Social Media Class, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Fort Irwin Education Center

This class outlines the reason for meetings and how to effectively conduct them. It will further explore implementing the phases of meeting management to organize productive meetings. We will also learn the Army’s social media policy, Facebook, vFRG, e-Army Family Messaging, OPSEC and the guidance to maintain all social media outlets. Free. Registration is required, please call (760) 380-2399.

How to Inspect a Vehicle for Long Range Drives, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Auto Craft Shop – Langford Lake Rd.

Learn to inspect your vehicle for long range drives. This class teaches the areas on vehicles that need to be checked before going on a long drive. Learn to inspect the fluids, belts, tire pressure and more. Free. No registration required. Contact (760)380-3531.

DEC 16

Family Day at the Library, Date: Dec 16, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m., Post Library

Once a month take some time out with your family to celebrate the joy of just being together. Each Family Day is based off of a different theme and will include stories, games, videos, and crafts that can be done as a family. Contact (760)380-3462.

DEC 18 – DEC 22 and DEC 26 – DEC 29

School Age Center Winter Camp, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., School Age Center – Bldg. 1322

Children in grades K-5 not currently attending SAC for before or after school care can be enrolled for one or both weeks of camp. Fun winter and holiday activities planned each day. Camp includes breakfast, lunch, and p.m. snack. Cost of camp is based on total family income. Parents must go to Parent Central Services, Bldg. 109 to register and enroll. Children must be registered for camp by Dec. 15, 12 p.m. Contact (760)380-4163.

DEC 23

Book2Film Days: Children/Family Movies, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., Post Library, Craft Room

If you enjoy seeing your favorite books turned into movies, then come to the Post Library to view a movie based off of a book. Call the Post Library or view our Facebook page for additional event details. Free. Contact (760)380-3462.

DEC 26

Color Me Relaxed – Adult Coloring, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m., Post Library – Craft Room – 2nd Street Bldg. 331

Join the Post Library for a relaxing hour of coloring, conversation, and community. Coloring pages and pencils provided, but you are welcome to bring your own. Coloring pages will include nature scenes, animals, mandalas, doodle designs, and more. This program is aimed for adults to unwind in a peaceful environment. Contact (760)-380-3462.

DEC 27

Book2Film Days: Teen/Adult, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Post Library, Craft Room

If you enjoy seeing your favorite books turned into movies, then come to the Post Library to view a movie based off of a book. Call the Post Library or view our Facebook page for additional event details. Free. Contact (760)380-3462.

DEC 28

Open Bod-Pods, 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. & 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Army Wellness Center

Body fat testing open to active duty, family members, DoD civilians. Free. Preparation required, sign-up required. Contact Army Wellness Center for details (760) 380-7373.

JAN 14

Discover SCUBA! 8 a.m. – 11 a.m., Oasis Pool – Second St., Bldg. 325

Certified scuba professionals are here to teach you the underwater experience! Familiarize yourself with the essentials of scuba diving…including the equipment! Mask and regulator not included. Fins can be provided by the pool or purchased through Signature Scuba. Download medical release form and turn in on day of class. Cost is $135 (Payment due at time of registration). Register by Jan. 6 at Memorial Fitness Center. Contact (760) 380-3046.

ONGOING

SUNDAYS

Color Pin Bowling, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., Desert Winds Bowling Center – Bldg. 905 Langford Lake Rd.

Come over to the Desert Winds Bowling Center for a bit of fun! If you get a strike with the color head pin you will win a free game! Contact (760)-380-4249.

TUESDAYS

Play Mornings, 10:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Middle School Teen Center – Meuse Argonne, Bldg. 1315

This is an interactive parent and tot playgroup designed for parents to allow their children to learn developmentally appropriate play and to help children improve their social skills, cognitive skills and motor skills. Free, open to the entire Fort Irwin community and no registration needed. Contact (760)380-4021.

Free Pool Tuesdays, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., Shock Wave – Seventh St. Bldg. 272

Break in the new pool tables at Shock Wave! Every Tuesday, enjoy free pool from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (lunch) and from 5 – 9 p.m. Play is on a first come, first serve basis. Contact (760)380-8646.

Boxing 101, 5 p.m., Resiliency Campus

This non-contact class combines techniques and tactics with functional movements. Learn the fundamental boxing skills, including hand wrapping, proper stance, foot movement, basic punches, blocking and counter punching. Students will also be instructed on how to use and hit the punch mitts. Bring your own shoes, towel, and mouthpiece. Free. Contact (760)380-6488.

Taco Tuesdays, 5 p.m., Samuel Adams Brewhouse

Every Tuesday starting at 5 p.m. get a free taco with the purchase of any beverage! Contact (760)380-5837.

WEDNESDAYS

Story Time, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m., Post Library

All toddlers and preschoolers are welcome at the Library for Story Time. During Story Time your child will listen to stories, sing songs, play games, and make crafts for you to take home. Contact (760)380-3462.

THURSDAYS

Krazy Karaoke, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m., Samuel Adams Brewhouse

Enjoy Krazy Karaoke every Thursday, 7-11 p.m. at Samuel Adams Brewhouse Bar. Free. Contact (760)380-5837.

FRIDAYS

SATURDAYS

Karaoke Saturdays, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m., Shock Wave – Seventh St. Bldg. 272

Bring the house down with your karaoke skills while enjoying great food, drinks and company! Contact (760)380-8646.